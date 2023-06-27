The latest Celtic transfer news stories and Rangers transfer news stories as the Glasgow clubs build towards the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and both Celtic and Rangers have been active in recent weeks with new faces arriving at both clubs.

Following Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic Park the Hoops secured the capture of midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga. Over at Ibrox there have already been four signings with Atalanta striker Sam Lammers the most recent arrival as Michael Beale looks to rebuild his squad and challenge for the title next season.

There will be plenty more incomings and likely outgoings at both clubs in the coming months and recent reports have now linked a current Celtic star with a move to Saudi Arabia despite Ange Postecoglou rumoured to be keen on a reunion at Tottenham Hotspur. Elsewhere, Rangers apparently have competition from Sheffield United in the race to sign a player who has been linked with both Glasgow clubs. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Tuesday, June 27:

Celtic star linked with Saudi arabia move

Per a report from the Daily Record, Celtic star Reo Hatate is the latest player to be linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia. The Japan international has also been rumoured to be on Ange Postecoglou’s radar as the former Hoops gaffer targets a reunion at Tottenham Hotspur.

The article references reports from Saudi Arabia that claim big spending Al Ittihad could be set to make a move for the 25-year old. Hatate currently had three years remaining in his current contract so Celtic should be able to command a fairly sizable fee for the player if they agree to a sale.

Rangers target tipped to join Sheffield United

Sheffield United and Benie Traore could be a perfect fit, claims Yorkshire Live, after the BK Hacken forward was rumoured to be of interest to the newly-promoted Blades. Rangers and Celtic have both also been credited with an interest in the 20-year old.

