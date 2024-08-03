Brendan Rodgers is determined to retain the services of last season's top performer Matt O'Riley. | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer news for Celtic and Rangers ahead of their opening fixtures.

The Scottish Premiership is back and Rangers will get the season underway with their visit to Tynecastle to take on Hearts. Meanwhile, Celtic will return to action on Sunday when they host Kilmarnock at Parkhead as they start their title defence.

As we eagerly await the results of the first weekend of games, let’s take a look at the latest transfer headlines for the two Glasgow sides.

Celtic star makes agent decision

Sports agency CAA Base has announced that Kyogo Furuhashi is one of the latest stars to come onboard with them. With the countdown to Deadline Day now on, players and clubs are looking to finalise transfers and Furuhashi’s move to a new agency comes amid speculation over his future.

The Celtic star is currently being targeted by Urawa Red Diamonds before the transfer window closes. The J1 League side are looking to bring Kyogo back to his home country of Japan, according to local journalist Marco Molla.

“Urawa Red Diamonds hope to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer. Urawa has had a good relationship with Celtic since last year,” he recently wrote on social media.

Other reports have claimed that it could cost the Urawa Reds a record-breaking fee to get a deal over the line. Kyogo contributed 19 goals and five assists across all competitions for the Hoops last season.

Club chief ‘annoyed’ by Rangers transfer

Rangers have wrapped up their signing of Robin Pröpper, just days after entering negotiations. The fast-acting transfer has been a delightful bit of news for fans of the Light Blues but it’s left his former club without an influential player.

Pröpper has joined Rangers from FC Twente, despite him recently meeting a new agreement with the Dutch side. The club’s sporting director Arnold Bruggink has aired his frustration, admitting the timing of Pröpper’s departure has landed Twente in a difficult position.

“For us, it’s the timing that’s the most annoying. It’s not great at all. And it’s not great for the coaches, the players, the supporters and the club,” Bruggink said (via Ibrox News). “It still feels strange to me. Suddenly an important player – who was at the heart of the team – is gone. And our captain too.”