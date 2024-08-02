Rangers manager Philippe Clement with Hearts head coach Steven Naismith | SNS Group

Rangers will get the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season underway with a visit to Tynecastle.

The launch of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is now just hours away and Rangers are preparing for their opening match against Hearts in the capital. Philippe Clement’s side will pick up where they left off last campaign, with a trip to Tynecastle to compete against the plucky Jambos, who finished third.

The Gers were unable to break Hearts last time out and were denied a win to round off their season as they settled for a thrilling 3-3 draw in the capital.

After bringing in a plethora of exciting new signings this summer, the Govan outfit are ready and rearing to get their season underway and challenge Celtic for the 2024/25 title. Marking the start of the new term with a win on the road against Hearts will certainly set the tone for the Light Blues moving forward, so here’s everything you need to know about the clash and how you can tune in.

When is Hearts vs Rangers and what time is kick-off?

Rangers will take on Hearts at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday, August 2nd at 12.30pm BST. Their lunchtime kick-off will get the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season underway and the rest of the fixtures will follow suit across the weekend.

Is Hearts vs Rangers on TV?

Yes, fans who won’t be attending the match in person can enjoy viewing from home as Sky Sports has the season opener covered. Channels Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the action, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Match highlights will be shown on Sunday night on BBC Sportscene, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

New customers can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month, you can find more information here.

Can I watch on a live stream?

Hearts vs Rangers will be available to stream live across multiple platforms via the Sky Go app, but you must be a Sky Sports customer to access the coverage.

Online subscription service NOW will also be providing a stream for the game. New customers can purchase a Day Membership, granting them access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for a one-off payment of £14.99. Alternatively, there is currently a deal on for NOW’s Sports Membership package, which costs £26 per month for a six-month minimum term. You can find out more information via nowtv.com.