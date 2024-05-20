Celtic star on 'decent money' touted as transfer option for rivals ahead of summer window
A Celtic star has been told he could turn a good transfer option for Scottish clubs ahead of the summer window.
Stephen Welsh is a product of the Hoops academy and started on Trophy Day as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat St Mirren 3-2. He came off with an arm injury to put involvement in this weekend’s Scottish Cup final with Rangers in doubt, with his role in the Premiership title-winning team turning to a squad rotation player.
He has featured 14 times this season and 66 times overall for his boyhood club. Welsh has previously been linked with moves abroad but he has remained at Celtic, but he has to dislodge Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales to earn a starting spot. Former Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner wonders whether another team in the Premiership would take an interest in him.
His role in a back three could prove promising for potential suitors. While Bonner believes he is on a good wage at Parkhead right now, the goalkeeping hero has shared what he’d do if he was a gaffer.
Bonner told Sportsound: “If I was a manager in another team in Scotland, I would be looking closely at Stephen [Welsh] to bring Stephen in if he’s not going to get a game here.
“I know he’s going to be on decent money but he’s a good type. That’s the key. And if he gets games week in, week out, I think he could perform for you.
“Especially if you’re playing with three at the back, where he could play on the right side of a three.”
