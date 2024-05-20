The former Liverpool midfielder is now at Brighton

A whole host of famous faces have reacted to the Celtic post, including the Brighton star.

James Milner is just one of the many famous football faces to congratulate Joe Hart after his day of high Celtic emotion.

The goalkeeper played his last game at Parkhead before retiring on the final day of the Premiership season, a 3-2 win over St Mirren. It saw Celtic lifting the Premiership trophy for a 12th time in 13 seasons but the day will also be remembered for the reception Hart was given.

Ultras group The Green Brigade unveiled a tifo in his honour, with the goalkeeper taking their megaphone post-match to lead on chanting after being subbed to a thunderous applause before full-time. Hart has expressed his emotion on Instagram, where a whole host of stars have paid tribute.

Former England, Liverpool and current Brighton midfielder Milner put three clapping hands a love heart as the messages poured in. Former Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic said “Brother!” while ex-midfielder David Turnbull said “Tell um Harty boy.”

Albian Ajeti hailed him as “legend” with Ashley Barnes, James Tarkowski and Christopher Jullien just some of the other stars to send messages. Hart said with a nod to the final game of his career against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final: “Celtic family... honestly don’t know where to start.

“I thought if I gave it a day I would be able to find some words to describe how you made me feel yesterday , but I’m sat here and I’m still speechless . All I can say is that that is one my greatest ever days as a professional, I’m truly honoured and humbled with the send off you gave me at your beautiful home.

