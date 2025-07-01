Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers was eager to retain the defender, but he has opted to depart in search of guaranteed first-team football

Greg Taylor has officially left Celtic on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract - with the club paying a heartfelt tribute to the defender upon finalising his move to PAOK.

The Scotland international made 216 appearances for the Hoops across six trophy-laden seasons at Parkhead, scoring nine goals in the process. During that time, the left back picked up five Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

Following the return of fan favourite Kieran Tierney from Premier League giants Arsenal earlier this summer, the 27-year-old has opted to move elsewhere in search of regular first-team football with his place in manager Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI no longer guaranteed.

PAOK, who finished in third spot in the Greek Super League last term, emerged as clear frontrunners to sign Taylor last month after Croatian heavyweights Dinamo Zagreb dropped out of the race for his signature.

They were quick to table the ex-Kilmarnock star with an offer of a two-year deal plus the option for a further 12 months and after taking time to weigh up his options, Taylor has decided the time is right to leave the Scottish champions.

PAOK confirmed the news by sharing a 50 second video clip of Taylor posing in the club’s black and white striped jersey. Their signing announcement read: “He came from Scotland. He is ready to fight. He is ready to play. He is ready to conquer! #TaylorIsHere.”.

Celtic release emotional farewell statement

Rodgers had been hopeful of retaining the full-back beyond the expiry of his contract at the end of last season with loanee Jeffrey Schlupp having returned to Crystal Palace, but the former Rangers youth player now gear up for Europa League football with PAOK after completing his free switch

Celtic have released an emotional farewell statement by posting a video showcasing Taylor's highlights from his time in Glasgow’s east end.

It read: “Greg Taylor has today joined Greek Super League side, PAOK FC, and everyone at Celtic wishes Greg every success at his new club.

“Greg joined Celtic back in 2019 from Kilmarnock, and over the past six years has been a key figure in the success that the club has enjoyed.

“He won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups, which included the Treble in 2022/23, and he picked up two trophies last season – another league title and the League Cup, when he scored in the final at Hampden.

“In total, he made 216 appearances for Celtic, with his debut coming against St Mirren back in October 2019, while he also scored nine goals for the Hoops.

“Everyone at Celtic thanks Greg for everything he did for Celtic over the past six years and wish him and his family every success in the future.”

How did Greg Taylor fare at Celtic?

Taylor spent three years as a first-team regular at Rugby Park before Celtic signed him for £1 million on transfer deadline day back in 2019 to replace Arsenal-bound Tierney.

He was named in the 2022/23 PFA Scotland Team of the Year and also won all but one of his 14 international caps during his spell with the Bhoys.

Taylor attracted plenty of critics throughout his time at Celtic, with many supporters branding him as the ‘weak link’ when it came to Champions League fixtures. However, he often wore his heart on his sleeve and gave everything for the team.

What has Greg Taylor said about Celtic exit?

Taking to social media, Taylor wrote on his Instagram account: “6 years, 200 appearances, and 11 trophies later... all good things come to an end.

“A chapter of my life that I will never forget. My experiences on the pitch have gone beyond anything I could have imagined. Just as importantly, off the pitch I’ve grown as a person; become a husband, and most importantly a father. Walking out with my daughter in front of 60,000 fans was the ultimate highlight. It’s something I’ll remember forever.

“Celtic truly is one of a kind. Every time I pulled on the shirt, I gave it everything. What an honour it has been to wear the hoops, I have loved every minute and have never taken it for granted. A heartfelt thank you to every manager who trusted me and to everyone behind the scenes, these are the people who make Celtic.

“I’ve had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with some incredible teammates. Not just great players, but great people. Many go through their entire careers without the chance to lift a trophy. To have won so much together with this group is truly special, a feeling no words can describe.

“Lastly, thank you to all the fans who supported me along the way. It never went unnoticed. I feel so fortunate to have been a Celtic player, and now I can watch onf rom afar as a Celtic fan. Thank you GT3.”