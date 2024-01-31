Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has suffered a fresh injury blow after being forced off during Japan's Asian Cup last-16 clash with Bahrain.

The 26-year-old had to be replaced by Hidemasa Morita on 36 minutes after pulling up with an injury in the middle of the park. Play was halted for several minutes as Hatate received treatment from the national team's medical staff before hobbling off the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops star, who was the only Celtic player named in the starting line-up by head coach Hajime Moriyasu, was seen holding his right calf as he lay on the ground. Japan Times reporter Dan Orlowitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Hatate getting pulled after sitting down on the pitch... not quite clear what's happened, walking off under his own power but seems to be limping slightly."

Loading....

The incident will leave Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and supporters facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of the player's injury. A serious issue could force the Parkhead club into making a late move in the January transfer window for another midfield option.

David Turnbull - heavily linked with a Deadline Day move to EFL Championship side Cardiff City - has been utilised mainly as cover this season and he could now remain at Celtic until the summer if Hatate faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines.