Brendan Rodgers has already had plenty of injury concerns to deal with since returning to Celtic Park and another looks to have been added to the list.

The international break can often be a time for injured players to focus on their recovery and be prepared to return to club action after a spell on the sidelines.

However, there is also the chance for players to pick up fresh knocks while away with their national sides and it looks like that is the case for on Celtic player. The Hoops have received news that forward Liel Abada is likely to be ruled out for as much as one month after sustaining a training ground injury, according to reports.

The 21-year old has apparently returned to Glasgow and will not now not feature for his country during the current international break where they were due to face Romania and Belarus in European Championship qualifying. The length of his reported time out would see him miss league fixtures against Dundee, Livingston, Motherwell and potentially Kilmarnock but also The Hoop’s opening two UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures away to Feyenoord and at home to Lazio.

Israeli outlet Sport5 are quoted as saying: “The 21-year-old seems to be angry mainly with himself, because he chose to continue kicking at the end of the training even though it was a permission and not an obligation.” Meanwhile, Israel boss Alon Hazan said: “He felt a pinch in his muscle.”

He will join teammates Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh as injury casualties for Celtic while Reo Hatate, who has also been on the sideline, is expected to return in time for this weekend’s match with Dundee. Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with three wins and one draw from their opening four matches.