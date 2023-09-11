Watch more videos on Shots!

Scotland are now within touching distance of a place at the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany but are currently focused on their friendly match against England on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are getting set to return to action this weekend with Michael Beale’s side heading to St Johnstone for the early kick off and the Hoops set to host Dundee. On top of that, there continues to be fall out from the summer transfer window after it closed at the start of the month.

One former Celtic player has suggested the club should look at bringing back another former Hoops’ favourite who is available on a free transfer. Elsewhere, Rangers reportedly missed out on a late summer signing after they ‘failed’ in a bid to sign a winger who has been linked with multiple English Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headline on Monday, September 11:

Former Celtic players says club should look a bringing back old favourite

Per a report from the Daily Record, former Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson has suggested that the club could do a lot worse than to bring back Gary Hooper on a free transfer. The striker recently featured in the green and white at the Scottish Masters tournament last weekend.

The 36-year-old is without a club since leaving Dubai’s Gulf United earlier this year. Wilson said: “I know you look at Celtic, and the players they can bring in, but I wouldn’t be surprised with Gary. Hoops could be a back-up player there and still score many goals for Celtic.”

Rangers ‘failed’ with bid to land Chelsea and Newcastle linked winger

According to TeamTALK, Rangers failed in their attempts to sign Egypt star Ibrahim Adel during the summer. The 22-year old winger is said to be picking up interest from a number of English Premier League clubs.

The report claims that Adel, who currently plays for Pyramids in the top flight of Egyptian football, has ‘emerged on the radars’ of several Europe sides after being named Player of the Tournament at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations U23 Championship. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Burnley have all apparently ‘checked in’ on the left winger’s progress.