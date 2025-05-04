Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic news ahead of Old Firm day, including takeover talk and a hero dreaming of raiding the Hoops.

It’s Old Firm day in Glasgow but headlines are going beyond mere rivalry on the park between Rangers and Celtic.

This fourth and final derby of the Premiership season means little in terms of competitive meaning, with the latter already having won the league. At Ibrox, all talk is geared towards a takeover by 49ers Enterprises with US health insurance mogul Andrew Cavenagh expected at the game.

Over in the east-end, the Treble is on their mind in a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen later this month. With attentions also turning towards the summer, here are some of the latest headlines regarding Rangers and Celtic.

Red Bull Rangers claim addressed

Taking calls on Go Radio, former Rangers player Jamie Murphy was faced with the question of whether Ibrox could alternate to a Red Bull-endorsed sponsorship name change amid the 49ers takeover. It has been reported that the investors into the 49ers Enterprises could make their way to Rangers as part of the takeover.

Going a step further, a shock name change to ‘Red Bull Rangers’ was also put to Murphy by one caller and his opinion was called upon. He responded: “Well, I don't think there's a chance on this earth that Rangers change their name to Red Bull Rangers. I will say that. Now, I think other things can be up for grabs. The short sponsor, obviously, like you mentioned there, that Leeds United have that. Stadium rights is a big thing nowadays. I think even if you look at the top teams in the country down south, the Emirates Stadium, we all know it as Arsenal Stadium.

“Like, it's not that big a deal. I get up here, it's a big thing. I think that's something that maybe teams up here will go to in the future. I don't know the finances, Rangers or other teams in Scotland. You hear things through the grapevine, you don't know them. You don't, I don't personally know any of the numbers or anything, but if that was the case, if they were to do that, then they would obviously be struggling.

“I think Rangers as a football club should always be put first, their fans should be put first in selling, selling naming rights and names of clubs. Different if it's maybe, you know, you want to name the training ground or shirt sponsor, sleeve sponsor, you get all this kind of stuff now. But to actually change the name of Rangers, I don't think it's ever going to happen.”

Celtic hero wants to sign Hoops ace

James Forrest is now Celtic’s most decorated player and he won many of his 26 trophies alongside former captain Scott Brown. Now manager of Ayr United, the former midfielder admits he’d love to have him in his side.

He told the Scottish Sun if he'd tried to sign Forrest when he took the Somerset Park job 16 months ago: "I knew Jamesy, by far, was not going to leave the club. Listen, I would've tried to sign him every day of the week if I thought I could. But there was never a chance. And, by the way, if there had been, there would've been PLENTY of other clubs in for him and with bigger budgets than mine!

"Whether he's playing or he's not playing, Jamesy will still fight for his place at Celtic. He'll still believe in his own ability. He'll keep going. He won't be the one who runs to the manager and says 'I want to play' and throws his toys out of the pram. I've seen the ones who have. They're raging, they're kicking cones at training, walking off the pitch in a strop. Some reckon they should be an automatic choice. but never Jamesy, he does his talking on the pitch, whether it's training or in matches.

"He's a manager's dream. He gets on with his life and works his b**** off every day. First in, last out. That's why James is still at Celtic. He's one of the best players and people you could have in a squad. Managers, team-mates, everyone can totally trust him."