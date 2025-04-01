Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star’s Rangers career has not been an entirely positive one.

Pundit Michael Stewart has labelled a Rangers transfer move over one star as something they may regretting.

Oscar Cortes initially joined the club on loan from RC Lens in Ligue during 2024’s winter window. Despite injury, Rangers loaned him in again for this season with the obligation to buy at the end of the campaign. Overall, he has played 15 times for Rangers since coming to the club, contributing a goal and two assists.

Stewart has now taken the club to task over the decision to hand out an obligation in the deal. He believes it was an error and the type of player Rangers will be looking to stray away from.

Michael Stewart verdict

It’s got the pundit believing that the deal itself has been a mistake and it’s the type of deal Rangers won’t want to be doing. He said via Premier Sports: “Rangers have got too many players that don’t have that natural level of aggression and intensity in their game. You look at Oscar Cortes, for example, in the summer, Rangers are obliged to pay a £3.5m transfer fee for him.

“First game of the season at Tynecastle, he came off at half-time and you are looking and going ‘I’m not sure there’s a great deal wrong with him’. There’s an element of that desire, hunger, and tenacity, and I’m not just picking on him, but he is an example of someone who has been recruited, they have got an obligation to pay £3.5m for him, is he the type of player that you are looking for, he is not.”

Nils Koppen assessment

Back when he returned to Glasgow, then director of recruitment Nils Koppen was left raving over Cortes’ potential. He said to club media: “Oscar’s Rangers career started brightly and he showed the technical ability, pace and goal threat he carries. He was unfortunate to miss the final few months of the campaign, but we believe he can be an important player for the team going forward.

“He has really loved being at the club and we feel he will get even better when he is fully fit again working under the manager and his coaching staff.”

Philippe Clement had said: “I am really pleased to have Oscar coming back. He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us. Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season.”

Cortes added: “I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers. It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates. Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”