Latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours during the January window.

Celtic and Rangers are preparing for their return to Scottish Premiership action this midweek after setting up a meeting in the final of the Scottish League Cup once again at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the January transfer window continues to be a talking point across the city with Celtic having been active so far and Rangers yet to make a signing under Michael Beale. Both sides are due back in league action on Wednesday night with St Mirren visiting Celtic Park and Rangers heading to Kilmarnock. Here are the Rangers and Celtic transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday, January 17:

Rangers submitting £1.5m Morgan Whittaker bid

Per Football Insider, Rangers are ready to submit a £1.5million bid for Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker. The Glasgow side reportedly saw an opening bid of around £1 million knocked back by the EFL Championship club earlier this window.

They are now expected to return for the 22-year old with this fresh offer with the forward having emerged as one of Michael Beale’s top targets for the window. The former QPR boss seems to be looking at English football’s second tier as a prime hunting ground for new recruits with links to Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell continuing.

Nisbet back on Celtic radar as potential Giakoumakis replacement

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Hibs and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is back on Celtic’s radar as they look to replace the outgoing Giorgos Giakoumakis. Various reports have confirmed that the Greek forward will be making a move away from Parkhead in the next few days.

The tabloid daily claim that the former Raith Rovers star’s recent return to goalscoring form has impressed higher ups at the Glasgow side after his return from injury. It is also claimed that Celtic were interested in Scotland international in 2021 before the cruciate tear which ruled him out for an extended spell.

