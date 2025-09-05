The Nigerian international has recalled his previous visit visit to Parkhead with Man City in 2016 after agreeing a one-year deal

Celtic new boy Kelechi Iheanacho admits he is excited about linking up again with two of his former Leicester City colleagues, Brendan Rodgers and Kasper Schmeichel, at Parkhead.

The 28-year-old frontman joined the Hoops on a one-year deal, with the club having the option to extend by a further 12 months just before Tuesday’s 11pm Europa League registration deadline, having been released by La Liga outfit Sevilla before the summer window closed on Monday.

A League Cup winner early in his career with Manchester City, Iheanacho moved to the King Power Stadium during Rodgers’ reign in 2017 and the pair went on to lift the FA Cup and EFL Championship title.

The 59-capped Nigerian international is targeting more silverware with the Scottish champions after expressing his delight at reconnecting with his old manager, and former Foxes team-mate Schmeichel, again in Glasgow’s east end.

Kelechi Iheanacho to Celtic transfer

He told Celtic TV: I’m excited to be a Celtic player and I’m feeling really good about it. Celtic is a massive club and I’ve been following them for a long time. I’m happy to be a part of that now and hopefully it’ll be a great season.

“I’m looking forward to fighting for silverware with Celtic. In England, I won trophies so hopefully I can be a winner with Celtic as well. I can’t wait to be a part of all of it and I’m very confident that I can bring a lot to the team.”

Kelechi Iheanacho on working under Brendan Rodgers

“I’m really happy to be working with Brendan again. He’s a great man and a great coach with a good personality, and I’m happy to be playing under him again. The gaffer knows me and he knows what I can offer, so I just can’t wait to get going.

“When I was at Leicester, I used to sit next to Kasper (Schmeichel) in the changing room, so I’ll be happy to see him again. It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to speaking to him again.

Iheanacho recalls famous Celtic Park atmosphere

Iheanacho was an unused substitute as Celtic played out a thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with a star-studded Manchester City side back in September 2016. He scored in the return leg at the Etihad after cancelling out Patrick Roberts’ opener.

Recalling his trip to Parkhead, Iheanacho stated: “I was on the bench for Manchester City at Celtic Park back in 2016. It was a cold night but it was such a massive atmosphere! The Celtic fans are incredible and I can’t wait to play for them now.

“I’ll always give my best for the fans. I can’t wait to share good times with them and play good football.”