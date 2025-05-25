Celtic could make a move for a striker during the summer transfer window.

Celtic have reportedly been watching a striker abroad this week - according to a pundit in the know.

The club failed to replace Kyogo in the winter as he left for Rennes, leaving them to attack the second half of this campaign with Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny and Daizen Maeda as options through the middle. They lost on penalties in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, where both strikes were own goals.

According to Dutch TV pundit Hans Kraay, Telstar striker Youssef El Kachati has been the subject of scouting this week, a former Moroccan youth international who has scored 23 times this season across all competitions for a side in Netherlands’ second tier.

He is previously of Sparta Rotterdam and Quick Boys, currently in the Dutch promotion play-offs after proving key to Telstar finishing seventh in the 20-team division. Now former player and manager Kraay has claimed Celtic are one of the clubs who have been watching him but competition is bound to be fierce, but there’s a feeling El Kachati wants a chance outside Holland. Celtic previously went down the Dutch route with Giorgos Giakoumakis.

As quoted by the Scottish Sun, he said: “Celtic were in the stands to watch Youssef El Kachati. I know that for sure. He has been in contact with Hannover and he has been in contact with Schalke too. He has a lot of interest from other clubs too, including ones in the Eredivisie. He can take his pick at the end of the season. I think he wants to go abroad."

Celtic summer transfer plans

Rodgers spoke of what Celtic could look to do in the market inside Hampden at the end of their painful day against the Dons. He said: “It's no different to any summer. I think the result today doesn't change anything, I spoke during the week and before the game. It doesn't change anything. We know we need to strengthen areas on the field and see how the summer goes. I think for us, we want to strengthen. That’s what you aim to do every summer.”

And he said in February of the failure to sign a Kyogo replacement: “We've done some really good business in the window. Probably one or two things that didn't quite drop for us that we would have liked, but however it ends, you know the squad you have, and fundamentally, we're here to develop the players now for the rest of the season that are here. So, listen, there's no doubt that the squad is lighter.

“I said clearly we wanted to have that support at the top end of the field. We didn't manage to do that. It's a fair enough thing to say. You know, you can very easily say, well, you should really have someone in the door before you let him go. But there was a situation with that player, which meant that wasn't the case. Listen, I said it myself. We wanted another striker, so we're not hiding behind anything.”