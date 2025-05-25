The Rangers hero has been left buzzing after Celtic dreams collapsed on Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers hero Kris Boyd has taken great satisfaction in Celtic losing out on their Treble against Aberdeen.

It was a disappointing season for the ex striker’s former club, who ended the campaign without silverware. The frustration could have cut deeper on Saturday as Celtic headed to Hampden’s Scottish Cup final hot favourites to lift silverware again and complete a domestic clean sweep, but the Dons left them stunned with a victory via penalty kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyd wasn’t prepared to miss his chance to rub salt in the wounds of Celtic, and having slated Aberdeen recently after a 5-1 loss to the Hoops in the Premiership, the Rangers legend hailed manager Jimmy Thelin for masterminding the Mount Florida downfall.

Kris Boyd reacts to Celtic losing vs Aberdeen

He wrote on Instagram "Called it wrong he's the Treble basher. Give him the freedom of Aberdeen..." Chris Sutton often appears on Sky Sports alongside Boyd and the Celtic legend offered his congratulations to Aberdeen via X: “Well played Aberdeen and Jimmy Thelin. Mitov outstanding in the shoot out.

"Not easy winning trebles and in recent times Celtic have made it look easy but as shown today it is anything but. Still an outstanding season for Celtic but Aberdeen deserve their day."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said post match: "We didn't do enough, I didn't feel. It was all a bit safe. We had a lot of the ball, but we lacked our combinations, our speed in the final third. When you play like that, and Aberdeen defend well, that made it difficult for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Rangers legend had said about Aberdeen

The Rangers hero said of the Dons earlier this month after their Hoops pasting : "People will say 'aw he's having a go at Aberdeen again' but that there, was absolutely spineless. Gutless, whatever you want to say about it. If you are coming to Pittodrie, you expect to have to win a battle first. Celtic just played around.

"Listen we've seen them do it to teams in the past Celtic. But to come here to a team that's fighting for third, a team that are facing Celtic in a cup final in a couple of weeks, you're saying maybe we can ask some questions of them, maybe we can cause them problems. I mean wow, that performance from Aberdeen. We go back to the start of the season and everyone is talking about Jimmy Thelin. Jimmy Thelin has now got a huge couple of weeks, because if Aberdeen are to finish fifth, then the whole thing changes again. It will end up being a disappointing season if he loses the cup final.

"Then you go into the transfer window in the summer. Aberdeen can't keep signing Scandinavian players because if Jimmy Thelin starts the season poorly, then he's removed from his duties and the next manager is left with all these Scandinavian players that they don't really know much about. This is what's wrong with football, because you've got football clubs that won't move. When you look at Aberdeen and their history of bringing through youth players, players from the Scottish league, improving them and moving them on for money - I don't see Aberdeen signing any players that have got any value where they bring them in and move them on for money.

"Nilsen is what, 35? I know he's been injured and they'll be hoping he can come back into that midfield and do a little bit.. but they're getting older. Yes they've spent money on players but are they getting any money back for Pape Gueye? No chance. Aberdeen's youth academy has been very good for a period of time. You then look at Aberdeen bringing in players from Scotland that have been a success. That's been neglected now."