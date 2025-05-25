Talking points from the Scottish Cup final as Celtic’s treble bid ends in tatters as Aberdeen saviour shock victory to end Hampden hoodoo

Despite the colourful pre-match tifo and firework displays, Scottish football’s showpiece fixture failed to live up to its billing, particularly in the first-half. The Hoops led at the break after Cameron Carter-Vickers’ header from a set-piece was deflected off Alfie Dorrington’s shoulder into his own net in 39 minutes.

However, the Dons rallied well with the introduction of Pape Habib Gueye, Oday Dabbagh and Shayden Morris midway through the second half swinging the momentum in their favour. And it was Morris’ teasing delivery that led Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel - who had been a virtual spectator up until that point - to fumble the ball into his own net to level the match and take the tie into extra-time.

By this stage, at the end of a long and arduous season, both sides looked completely out on their feet and neither team could offer much in an attacking sense. The game was calling for someone to step up and become a hero.

That chance fell to Celtic substitute Jeffrey Schlupp in the 108th minute when he thundered a 20-yard piledriver off the crossbar with Dimitar Mitov beaten. And that proved to be the final piece of goalmouth action, with penalty kicks to decide the outcome.

Parkhead skipper Callum McGregor stepped up first but had his effort expertly saved by Mitov down to his right. Graeme Shinnie and Johnny Kenny both converted before Dante Polvara restored the Reds’ lead in the shoot-out. Luke McCowan rolled home to make it 2-2 before Dabbagh and Daizen Maeda both found the back of the net.

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa made it 4-3 to Aberdeen before Alistair Johnston saw his effort saved by Mitov to hand the Pittodrie outfit the trophy and end their 35-year wait to get their hands on the silverware again.

Here are five things we spotted from Hampden Park...

Celtic treble bid comes unstuck as Rodgers denied spot in history books

Brendan Rodgers’ Scottish Cup record made for formidable reading before kick-off. He had overseen 38 domestic cup ties and won 37 of them - some by a landslide scoreline while others have been slightly more nevry. Just a week on from becoming Celtic’s most successful manager in living history having swept all before him, the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss was denied a major career milestone here.

No Celtic manager had led the club to three domestic clean sweeps and the wait for that remarkable achievement will go into next season after tasting his first loss in 15 at the national stadium on an afternoon when his players failed to hit the heights many expected they would. He remains tied with Jock Stein on two trebles apiece when it seemed almost inevitable he would end the day out on his own.

Taylor terrific - but was this to prove his final appearance?

If this was to prove Greg Taylor’s farewell to Celtic, what a performance to go out on. Speculation has been mounting over whether the Scotland international will agree a new deal or move on this summer. Rodgers admitted last week that the door remains open for Taylor to commit his future to the club, despite the imminent return of fan favourite Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

It was Taylor who stood out the most in a green and white shirt, cracking a thunderous first-half drive that whistled inches over the crossbar just shy of the half hour mark. He was presented with another chance to score after 72 minutes, forcing an excellent save from Mitov in the Aberdeen goal. It would have been a truly fitting way to sign off had either strike nestled in the net.

Thelin’s tactical masterclass as subs make the difference for Dons

Aberdeen had failed to beat the four-in-a-row Premiership champions in 30 previous attempts going into this cup final, and had lost the last four meetings by an embarrassing aggregate scoreline of 17-2. Over 20,000 fans made the journey down from the North East more in hope than expectation, especially with memories of their 6-0 humbling in the League Cup semi-final back in November still fresh in their minds.

They knew fine well it would require a Herculean effort to avoid another drubbing. However, Scandinavian boss Jimmy Thelin got his tactics spot on and his players deserve massive credit for carrying out their defensive game plan. Thelin had clearly learned plenty from those previous heavy defeats and opted to set his team up in a deep-lying 5-3-2 formation instead of his usual 4-2-3-1 approach. And while it didn’t make for an exciting spectacle, they manage frustrate Celtic for large spells.

Despair for McGregor and co as standards allowed to slip

The Celtic squad will know they didn’t reach anywhere near the levels they’d previously set for the majority of this season and the cruel manner in which they lost this cup final will irk Rodgers and his player over the summer break, none more so than Callum McGregor. The skipper’s incredible run of securing silverware at Hampden is over and his tearful post-match embrace with Rodgers told you everything about his desire to win and drive to keep on improving.

When it comes to penalties, someone always has to be the fall guy and McGregor’s miss in the shoot-out will prove a bitter pill to swallow, especially now that the 2024/25 season is done and dusted. Mitov came up trumps as he dived low to his right-hand side to save the 31-year-old spot-kick and, given the circumstances, it will take a bit of time before McGregor puts this heartache behind him.

Pivotal Celtic transfer task becomes clear as squad depth stretched

As the game wore on and Aberdeen continued to keep Celtic at bay, Rodgers was forced into making a couple of changes he perhaps wouldn’t of wanted to make at that stage of the contest. Johnny Kenny was introduced for James Forrest, who lasted just 30 minutes after coming on himself to replace Nicolas Kuhn midway through the second half.

Then Greg Taylor was bumped forward into midfield to cover for the tiring Paulo Bernardo as Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp slotted in at left-back. Celtic looked stretched in key areas and appeared down to the bare bones, despite only missing Reo Hatate and Jota through injury. Some Celtic fans would question the lack of options on the bench and whether there was enough quality there to help them over the finish line. On this occasion, there simply wasn’t. Rodgers will certainly have a clearer idea of which positions he will want to strengthen in the summer transfer window on the back of this and recent performances.