The centre-back spent time on loan at Aberdeen a few season ago - but admits it’s not all doom and gloom after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final defeat

Liam Scales has branded Celtic’s season a successful one amid Champions League progress, despite falling short in their pursuit of another domestic treble following a 4-2 Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out defeat to Aberdeen.

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent time on loan at Pittodrie during the 2022/23 season - has opted to take the positives from Celtic’s campaign rather than get too dejected after their Hampden heartbreak on Saturday. Brendan Rodgers’ side didn’t do enough to retain the trophy against a resolute Dons outfit who left everything out on the pitch to secure a famous victory in the most agonising of circumstances.

And while the pain of this result will wrankle over the coming weeks, Scales reckons a bit of perspective is needed, particularly when it comes to Europe. He confessed: “I think everyone needs a bit of a rest and time to recover over the summer. The next few days will probably be tough, but we’ve had a good season overall. We’ve come so close to winning a treble on a penalty shoot-out.

“Our league campaign was brilliant, our Champions League campaign was brilliant and we won the League Cup, so there’s lots of positives to take. It’s tough (to lose this) as it’s the last game of the season and ends on a bit of a sour note. But we’ll have a few days to feel sorry for ourselves and then we can enjoy our summer and get back in for next season.

“The overall season has been good, like I said. We dominated in the league and we improved a lot in the Champions League compared to last year, so we’re going in the right direction.

There’s continental motivation fuelling next season already, Scales saying: “Of course, we want to quality for that (Champions League league phase) next year. It was an amazing experience and we did well in it, so we’d love to get back there and do even better.”

Scales had plenty of sympathy for teammate Callum McGregor after his spot-kick in the shootout was saved by Aberdeen No.1 Dimitar Mitov -who also denied Alistair Johnston from 12-yards - but is confident the Celtic skipper will recover from this undoubted blow.

On McGregor’s emotional post-match reaction, the centre-back added: “He leads by example and puts his heart on the line every week. He plays like every game is his last, so he’s obviously disappointed to miss the penalty but we wouldn’t put any blame on him at all. He was brave enough to step up and take the first one.

“He’s a top top player and it happens to everyone. That’s just football and he’ll bounce back. That’s just the way he is, he’s non-stop and just wants to win all the time. The reaction you saw proves that. He’s just top class.”