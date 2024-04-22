Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is the latest high-profile injury doubt for Scotland in the run-up to the team’s Euro 2024 opener against tournament hosts Germany.

Armstrong, who has represented Scotland on 50 occasions, was forced off the pitch on a stretcher during Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to Championship rivals Cardiff last weekend.

The 32-year-old has been a near everpresent for the Saints this term with 42 appearances, and has contributed an impressive five goals and seven assists during the team’s promotion push.

However, his season at club level now looks to be over, with manager Russell Martin confirming that the injury would keep him out of the team’s remaining three league games against Leicester, Stoke City and Leeds United - along with the team’s potential play-off matches if they fail to achieve automatic promotion.

Martin explained immediately after the game: “He will be out for the rest of the season I would have thought. It’s a bad one. We are keeping our fingers crossed that it’s not as bad as everyone fears.

“He is on crutches. It’s a really tough day for us all and I’m gutted for him. He played so well today as well. He will be a big miss.”

Armstrong's absence comes at a time where Scoland are blighted by injuries in the midfield with Bologna star Lewis Ferguson sustaining a serious ACL injury.

However, recent updates surrounding Armstrong’s injury suggest that the injury he sustained may not be as bad as first feared, leaving the experienced midfielder and four-time Premiership winner with a slight chance of recovering in time for the tournament.

Earlier today, Martin said: “I think he has a big chance for that (The Euros). I don’t think he has any chance of playing for us, I think he has a big hope of getting in the Scotland squad.

“He’s been fantastic for them and for us this season, and he’s been in every squad. I think there is a realistic chance of recovering from the injury.

