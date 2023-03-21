All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the international break takes hold.

Celtic and Rangers are now taking a well-earned break from club football, with the international break taking hold.

The two Glasgow sides have put together mammoth winning runs to create a huge void between the top two and the rest of the league. Though, Celtic are dominating the title race, still nine points clear after their 3-1 home win over Hibernian over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers also did their part, defeating Motherwell, but they can only do their job and hope the Bhoys slip up between now and the end of the season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Abada concern

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic forward Liel Abada is said to have picked up an injury during international duty.

According to the Daily Mail, Abada has picked up an injury blow while on international duty with Israel. It’s claimed Abada limped out of a training session with his national team, sparking injury fears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abada has been a key player for the Hoops this season, scoring 10 times in 29 league appearances. Celtic will be hoping the injury is not too serious, and indeed that Israel don’t take any risks over the course of the international break.

Jack talks rivalry

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has opened up on the experience of working with club rival Callum McGregor while on international duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a great relationship through the number of games that Callum and I have played,” Jack has said.

“I obviously don’t know what the manager is going to go with, I don’t know what the formation or the personnel is until we obviously meet up.