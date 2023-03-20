All the latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of the international break.

Celtic maintained a nine-point lead over Rangers last weekend as both clubs kept up their impressive winning runs in the Scottish Premiership.

The Old Firm rivals return to action at the beginning of April, with time running out for Rangers to catch Celtic. Here are the latest headlines from Glasgow.

Abada ‘wants to be sold’

Liel Abada has rejected a new contract at Celtic and “wants to be sold” this summer, according to Maccabi Petah Tikva president Avi Luzon.

Abada joined Celtic from the Israeli club for a fee of £3.5m ahead of the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership campaign. He helped Celtic claim the SPFL title and has 12 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances this season.

However, Luzon has claimed the player turned down an improved contract to stay in Glasgow, as he wants a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Luzon told One Sport: “I believe he will be sold in the summer to the Premier League. There were talks already in the last window, but he didn’t want to be sold.

“They offered him a contract extension and I know he didn’t agree, because he wants to be sold. I don’t know the names of teams, but there are offers and I believe at a probability level of over 90% that he will move to the Premier League in the summer.

“I hope that he will continue to score goals until the end of the season and then he will be sold for sure.”

Raskin sustains minor injury

Nicolas Raskin has withdrawn from the Belgium Under-21s squad due to a “small injury” but has vowed he “will be back soon”.

The January signing did not take part in Saturday’s win at Motherwell and will now miss international duty. Ahead of last weekend’s fixture, Michael Beale revealed the player had a “slight issue”.

He said ahead of the win: “He had a bit of an issue with his quad after the game the other day, but we don’t think it is anything major.

