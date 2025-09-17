The former Netherlands International believes the striker’s Deadline Day move was a ‘mistake’

As Celtic retain their spot at the top of the SPFL Premiership table, a Dutch pundit has had his say on a man that snubbed them in the transfer window.

The Hoops narrowly defeated Kilmarnock in what was a cagey Ayrshire affair. Daizen Maeda gave them the lead before a David Watson header made it 1-1 at Rugby Park. As the match looked set for a draw, Celtic were awarded a dubious penalty in the last minute, which was coolly converted by new signing, Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was a much-needed win for Celtic after a week where supporters voiced their frustrations about the board’s lack of movement in the transfer window. Many travelling Hoops fans entered the stadium in the 12th minute as a protest during Sunday’s clash to indicate that they are the ‘12th man.’

Iheanacho may have saved the day against Kilmarnock but the Nigerian wasn’t Celtic’s first choice in terms of a striking replacement for Adam Idah. The Hoops were snubbed by a few players on Deadline Day but according to a Dutch legend it could be a blessing in disguise.

Dutch legend claims Dolberg move was a ‘mistake’

Former Ajax defender and Netherlands International, Danny Blind believes Kasper Dolberg made the wrong decision returning to the club after he chose them over Celtic. The Hoops had a private jet ready to sign the Dane from Anderlecht but he decided against it at the last minute.

Following his move, Blind thought that Dolberg wouldn’t be guaranteed minutes at the club as there is competition for the first choice number nine at Ajax. He told Ziggo Sport, “his numbers are good, but of course, we also have Wout Weghorst. They'll just have to fight it out.”

Dutch pundit and former Schalke FC striker, Youri Mulder has echoed Blind’s concerns. He said: “Dolberg is coming back now, but I think that's a bit of a sign of weakness. Bringing a player back. That's what they did with Traore. It was a mistake to bring him back."

Dolberg and Ajax now prepare for a Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday night. However the Danish International was an unused substitute in their 3-1 victory over PEC Zwolle at the weekend.

Celtic’s new boys looking sharp

Despite the outrage over the Dolberg saga and Celtic’s transfer window in general, it was the new additions who impressed against Kilmarnock. For the opening goal, new left-back Marcelo Saracchi put in an inch perfect cross for Maeda to head home, while Kelechi Iheanacho showed nerves of steel to put away the spot kick.

Tunisian winger, Sebastian Tounetki also looks to have hit the ground the running. The tricky winger was a thorn in the side of Kilmarnock all afternoon. Celtic legend, Peter Grant was particularly excited by his performance. Speaking on Go Radio, he said: “I thought Tounekti was the best, out on the left.

"It was great to see a winger exciting, getting on the ball, and with his first thought being to go and take on the wing-back or full-back. He was driving at them. When we were at Celtic, we were always told that when the winger’s got the ball, he’s got the licence to lose possession — because he has to be positive, take people on, and get crosses into the box.”