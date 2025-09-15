The former ref was left stunned by a key decision in the Rugby Park clash

Celtic maintained their unbeaten start to the domestic season following their 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock away from home.

Despite the ongoing transfer request disputes, it was Daizen Maeda who opened the scoring for The Hoops. The Japanese star managed to get on the end of a superb Marcelo Saracchi cross and head home. David Watson then equalised for the home side as it looked as if both sides were going to share the points, however, in the 96th minute Celtic were awarded a penalty.

New free agent signing, Kelechi Iheanacho held his nerve on his debut to snatch all three points for The Celts, who leapfrogged Hearts back to the top of the table following their win against Rangers. The late penalty was given after referee, John Beaton was sent to the monitor to review a handball from Lewis Mayo, however the ball ricocheted towards him at close proximity. A former English Premier League referee thinks Beaton made the wrong call.

Dermot Gallagher slams ‘harsh’ Celtic penalty decision

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former EPL referee, Dermot Gallagher doesn’t think Celtic should’ve been awarded their late spot kick. He said: “I think it's extremely harsh. I also felt when the referee was sent to the screen he wouldn't give a penalty because it comes off his own teammate and rebounds up.

"What they work to is if it comes off a part of your own body, or a teammate, play on. If you watch it does come off his teammate and flies up. His arm is always in that position, he's there, it's struck him. So I thought he was extremely unlucky."

Alongside Gallagher on Ref Watch was former Wolves striker, Jay Bothroyd. He added: “that is so bad, I mean the fact it’s deflected off the player onto his arm from such close range. He’s not put his hand out to try and react or stop anything going in. That is so harsh. I think that's a poor, poor decision."

Late pen papering over cracks for Celtic

The controversial penalty could be a turning point for Brendan Rodgers, who has been non-stop questioned about his future at the club of late. The Celtic boss is expected to leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Rodgers uncertain future stems from an ongoing feud with board after not being given the resources he desired in the transfer market. Celtic fans also aren’t happy with the club’s hierarchy and protested during the Kilmarnock match.

Many supporters arrived late to the Killie match in the 12th minute, symbolising that they are the ‘12th man’. Despite selling out their allocation there were also plenty of empty seats in the away end at Rugby Park. To add to this, there was also a large banner behind the goal reading ‘sack the board’. The supporters won’t care about the dubious penalty decision, but may see it as an opportunity to be positive again, after a turbulent few weeks at Parkhead.