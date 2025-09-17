He is currently with another Premier League giant but his Liverpool experience could be key and he last played at Arsenal.

A former Arsenal and Liverpool star is reportedly on the radar at Celtic - with the Premiership champions ready to spend big to sign him.

The Parkhead board are coming under fire in the form of no confidence votes from key supporter groups and fan protests after another slow summer transfer window. Some feel Brendan Rodgers’ side have been left weaker than they entered it, particularly in attack, where Adam Idah was sold and free agent striker Kelechi Iheanacho needed scrambled in after deadline day with several targets missed out on.

Now with attentions turning to January’s window, it’s been reported Raheem Sterling is on the radar. He is out the picture at Chelsea having spent last season at Arsenal, and Rodgers knows him well from time together at Liverpool. The winger also has vast experience as part of a golden period for Manchester City and also regular international caps with England.

Raheem Sterling to Celtic rumour

It’s been claimed by Football Transfers that Celtic would go as far as £50k per week for the ex Arsenal and Liverpool attacker. It’s stated: “FootballTransfers understands that former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a potential reunion with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling at Celtic.

“The 30-year-old forward, currently frozen out of Chelsea’s first-team picture under Enzo Maresca, faces an uncertain few months ahead of the January transfer window. Sterling is still tied to the Blues until June 2027 on wages of around £300,000 per week, a contract that complicated a summer departure. The former England international is the West London club's best-paid player by quite some distance.

“Rodgers’ trust in Sterling was pivotal to his evolution into one of England’s most dangerous attackers. Sources close to the player suggest that this still holds weight. Rodgers, tasked with keeping Celtic dominant domestically while making strides in Europe, could view Sterling’s experience as invaluable. Sterling’s reluctance to move abroad further narrowed his options. Of course, Celtic would not be able to match Sterling’s Chelsea salary outright, but a loan deal - potentially with a wage-sharing agreement - could be explored.

What Enzo Maresca has said about Raheem Sterling

“Sources have indicated that the Parkhead club are willing to contribute around £50,000 per week towards Sterling’s salary, a figure that, if Chelsea cover the rest, could make the move financially feasible.”

Sterling’s Chelsea predicament was made clear earlier this month, when boss Enzo Maresca admitted he hadn’t seen the rumoured Celtic target or Axel Disasi since the start of the season. A loan at Arsenal last term did little for Sterling’s reputation, playing 28 times with a goal and five assists.

Maresca said on the pair earlier in September: “They are Chelsea players, but at the moment they are training separately and the plan is to continue in this way. Since the season started, I haven't seen either of them. I haven't seen Axel or Raheem. They train at a different time and on a different pitch. I haven't seen them since the start of the season."