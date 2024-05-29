Celtic supporters say the same thing about new 2024/25 home shirt

Celtic fans celebrate

Celtic have released their brand new home shirt ahead of the summer as they prepare for next season in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic’s new 2024/25 home Men and Women’s home shirt has been released. The Hoops unveiled their new-look Adidas jersey on Wednesday morning.

It is available for fans to pre-order for a price of £70 for adults and features the traditional green and white hoops with a knot collar detail. Betting company Dafabet remain the sponsor.

Skipper Callum McGregor modelled it for the Men’s team along with Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales. The goalkeeper top is yellow and will be worn by someone new following Joe Hart’s retirement.

Celtic’s official website has provided more details: “The shirt features adidas’ moisture-managing AEROREADY technology to keep you comfortable whether you’re playing, supporting or representing your love for Celtic - home or away.

“The side-detailing on the matching shorts creates a sleek, seamless transition to the shirt, and you can complete the 2024/25 Home Kit with white and green adidas x Celtic branded socks.”

Supporters around the world have taken to social media to post their views...

@DougyBhoy1888: ‘Dafabet logo ruins it’

@rp_mcmurphy1980: ‘It’s a belter’

@CatholicUtdFC: ‘Yep, has to be said that it is better than last season's, but the sponsor logo is still distracting and would be so much better if were permitted to be white!’

@ClaireyMac1888: ‘I love it! So much better than last season!’

@minhoform: ‘why does the logo need to be yellow’

@ayeplus88: ‘That’s a lot better’

@garydg7: ‘An absolute beauty’

@ticgran: ‘I’m liking it’

@nablusnoelie1: ‘I like it’

@RogerMcMonagle: ‘Not our greatest ever kit but a million times better than last years abomination’ @andymuirhd: ‘Thoughts on the new Celtic kit? Don't like the dark green flashes and hate the broken Hoops BUT much better than last season's effort. Can we just go back to standard Hoops please’

@kpowalker: ‘I convinced myself I wasn’t going to buy a new Celtic top this year. Who am I kidding’

@MaedaMealOfThat: ‘Show me Idah’

@Goose1167: ‘That Adidas badge is huge. The Star should always be GOLD’

@Declan9723: ‘Idah liked to have seen a new player in this’

@jaimelawson08: ‘I want to see Matt O’riley in the shirt or I won’t be buying it’ @weedavebhoy: ‘Adidas badge on the top is too big. Star should always be gold. Adidas on front of socks. I understand advertising, but there's too much emphasis on the Adidas logo's for me.’ @Michael85142995: ‘Outstanding. Can I order one with Idah in it please. Thanks in advance for your cooperation’

@ghodsgift: ‘Better than last season but still meh’ @RoccoD67: ‘At least you’ll not get pelters this year. This strips actually not bad’

Celtic will be hoping that they can win more trophies next season in their new kit. They won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double in this past campaign.

Brendan Rodgers was brought back last year following Ange Postecoglou’s exit to Tottenham Hotspur and managed to retain the title ahead of rivals Rangers.