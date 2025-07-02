A look back at the good, the bad and the ugly of Celtic’s Swedes over the years.

As Benjamin Nygren joins Celtic from Nordsjaelland he becomes the eleventh Swedish player to join the hoops. It is fair to say over the years, Celtic have had varying fortunes when signing Swedes.

Fans hail Celtic’s first ever Swede, Henrik Larsson, as ‘The King of Kings’ and he’s widely regarded as their best player of the modern era. However, not every Scandi signing then has been as successful.

Following Nygren’s arrival, we’ll take a look at the other ten Swede’s to grace the Parkhead gates.

Celtic’s ‘super’ Swedes

Henrik Larsson - Where else to start than ‘The King of Kings’. After signing from Feyenoord in 1997, Larsson would become one of Celtic’s greatest ever players. His footballing IQ, finishing ability and record against Rangers made him an instant fan favourite amongst the Celtic Park faithful. After scoring nearly 200 goals for the hoops, Larsson left the club for Barcelona in 2004, where he went on to win the Champions League.

Johan Mjallby - Signing from his local side AIK in Stockholm, Mjallby join The Celts shortly after Larsson in 1998. The dependable centre back had a great start to life in the East End of Glasgow, making his debut in a 5-1 victory over their city rivals. During his seven years at Celtic, Mjallby won three SPLs, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups. He would later return to the club in 2010 as assistant manager under Neil Lennon.

Marcus Hedman - After five years mostly playing in the English Premier League with Coventry City, Hedman moved to Celtic in the summer of 2002. However, during his time north of the border, the goalkeeper only managed 26 appearances for The Hoops, often either injured or behind David Marshall and Rab Douglas in the selection pecking order.

Daniel Majstorovic - Celtic signed Majstorovic in 2010 on a free transfer from AEK Athens at the age of 33 looking for more experience at the back. The no-nonsense defender, instantly became vice captain to Scott Brown, highlighting his leadership skills on the pitch. The big Swede won a SPL title and Scottish Cup in his two years at the club.

Freddie Ljungberg - An invincible with Arsenal, Ljungberg was a key figure at Highbury during the 2003/04 season however is time at Celtic Park was more forgettable. During the later years of his career, Ljungberg joined Celtic in the winter of 2010, only making seven appearances before moving to Japan the following summer.

Mikael Lustig - In January 2012, when Celtic signed Lustig on a pre-contract agreement from Rosenborg, even the most die hard fan would be lying if they said they’d heard of him. Nine years on, the right-back became one the most successful Celts of all time, winning nine Scottish League titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

Victor Noring - In January 2013, Celtic signed Noring on a five-month loan deal with an option to buy. After Noring made a grand total of zero appearances for the rest of that season, The Hoops did not use their option to buy and the goalkeeper went to Bodo Glimt. Noring did however return to Scottish football in 2016 when he signed for Hearts.

John Guidetti - ‘Super Swede’ Guidetti signed for Celtic on loan in September 2014 from Manchester City. As the first Swedish striker since Larsson, he instanly became a cult hero amongst sections of the support. Guidetti scored 15 goals during his season at Celtic Park and helped the side to a League-League Cup double.

Carl Starfelt - One of the first signings of the the Ange Postecoglou era, Starfelt joined the club in July 2021. The defender instantly developed a good partnership with fellow centre back, Cameron Carter-Vickers, as The Hoops had the best defensive record in the league in his first season. Starfelt moved to Celta Vigo for £4.3 million in 2023 after winning two Scottish Premierships in two years in Glasgow.

Gustaf Lagerbielke - The only Swede still currently at The Celts, it looks like Lagerbielke could be headed elsewhere in the summer. The defender has only made seven appearances for the Celts and spent last season on loan at FC Twente.