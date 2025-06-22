Brendan Rodgers looks set to make a third addition to his group this summer transfer window.

Celtic are set to seal their latest summer transfer, according to guru Fabrizio Romano, with a bargain fee agreed for an international level player.

The Hoops have been linked with a range of players already this window but the chatter won’t go away surrounding Benjamin Nygren. Capped four times by the senior Swedish national team, he has netted 35 times for Nordsjalland in Denmark across 107 games, having also played for Heerenveen, Gothenburg and Genk. Last term, Nygren scored 16 times with four assists and can play on either flank or attacking midfield.

It now looks as if he will be the third signing of the summer at Celtic, as per renowned transfer journalist Romano. He claims Nygren is a done deal, with a contract possibly reaching into 2030 agreed for a star who’ll come in at a bargain fee of around £1.2m when his pedigree at international and domestic levels in Europe is factored in.

Benjamin Nygren to Celtic transfer latest

Romano said via X: “Benjamin Nygren to Celtic, here we go! Deal done with Nordsjælland for €1.5m transfer fee. Contract until June 2029 plus option until 2030.”

Kieran Tierney was the first signing of the summer on a pre contract from Arsenal while Ross Doohan has also returned to his boyhood club after the goalkeeper spent time with Aberdeen. “I’m over the moon. Coming through the Academy, spending 11 years there and now to be coming back, it’s an amazing feeling.

“It was always the dream to come back. I knew at the starting point of my career that I needed to go away and play games and hopefully the opportunity would come up to come back to the club, which I always wanted to do and thankfully that’s happened now. I’m buzzing to get going and to meet all the boys and hopefully it’ll be another successful season for the club."

Brendan Rodgers addresses latest Celtic transfer deal

Boss Rodgers has also discussed the benefits of bringing in Doohan who came through the club academy and since featured for the likes of Tranmere Rovers and the Dons. He is coming into Celtic as a replacement for Scott Bain, who was the long serving third choice keeper but is now at Falkirk in search of regular game time. Kasper Schmeichel is still the number one and Viljami Sinisalo filled in for the Danish international when he was out injured at points last term.

Rodgers added in a club statement: “I am really pleased that we are bringing Ross back to Celtic. He knows the club so well and has grown up understanding the demands of the club. He has gone away, got some great experience, really focused on developing himself at some good clubs, so much so that he has now achieved his first Scotland cap, a great moment for him and his family.

“Ross is a really talented goalkeeper, hungry to achieve more, but he is a humble guy with a tremendous attitude to the game. I am sure he can be a real asset to our squad”.