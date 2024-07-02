Celtic and Rangers handed major transfer snub as Arsenal star agrees La Liga move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers as the Glasgow rivals are set to miss out on one reported target.

Celtic and Rangers are believed to have several mutual transfer targets this summer - and one is reportedly set to deliver a major blow to both Glasgow rivals.

It is the Hoops that have made their way into the summer transfer window with major momentum after they completed a Premiership and Scottish Cup double in Brendan Rodgers’ first season back in charge at Celtic Park. However, the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager has already signalled his intent to build on the success of last season and ensure his side are challenging on all fronts when the new campaign gets underway next month and although he is yet to make a move in the transfer market, Rodgers has already prioritised a number of key positions to strengthen over the coming weeks.

For Rangers manager Philippe Clement, the priority will be to continue putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited from former manager Michael Beale during the first half of last season. Clement has already added the likes of Jefte, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron to his ranks so far this summer but there is an expectation several more new faces will arrive as the Belgian looks to claim some silverware throughout his first full season in charge kicks off.

Intriguingly, both Glasgow clubs have reportedly made approaches for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after the once-capped Belgium international returned to the Emirates Stadium following a season-long loan stint at Luton Town. The 24-year-old former Anderlecht midfielder made 19 appearances in all competitions as the Hatters fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the English Premier League after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

Lokonga gave some indication over what could lie ahead when he discussed his Arsenal future at the end of last season, telling the BBC: “For me, I had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was the best thing for me was to leave the club, so now it’s up to my agent and the club to find something. I still have a contract there, one year plus a one-year option so let’s see what happens.”