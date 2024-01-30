Celtic target 'at least' two more January signings as 'most likely marketplace' named
The January transfer window ends on Thursday and Brendan Rodgers is apparently aiming for more recruits before Deadline Day passes.
There are now less than 48 hours remaining in the January transfer window as both Celtic and Rangers look to get their final business for the month over the line.
The Ibrox club have been the more active of the two teams and are thought to be close to another new signing with Colombian winger Oscar Cortes apparently close to a move. Meanwhile, across the city, the Hoops have only added German winger Nicolas Kuhn but recent reports suggest that supporters can expect to see some more faces.
A left back and a striker are the two positions the Scottish champions are expected to prioritise and according to the Daily Mail, via the Glasgow Evening Times, there could be deals happening soon. The report claims that Brenda Rodgers does want to add 'at least two more' new signing before the window shuts.
It is also claimed that the 'most likely marketplace' will be England and that loan players will be the targets. Celtic brought in centre back Nat Phillips from Liverpool in the summer but he has since returned to Anfield after failing to make an impact during his loan spell in Glasgow's east end.
However, despite the obvious links, it wont be Phillips' Liverpool teammate Owen Beck who makes the switch. The Hoops, along with Rangers, were linked with a possible January switch after the defender impressed during the first half of the campaign at Premiership rivals Dundee but he has since featured for his parent club and now looks set to return to Dens Park for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.
Another players based in England who was said to be of interest to Celtic this month is Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. The England youth international could leave Elland Road on a loan this month and Glasgow has been touted as a possible destination but these reports have been met with scepticism since emerging a few weeks ago.