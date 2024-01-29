Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers and Celtic’s Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts are expected to be one of the most busy teams in the final few days of the transfer window.

The Edinburgh outfit are third in the table as it stands - making them the best performing team outside of the Old Firm with a 10 point gap on fourth placed Kilmarnock, whilst also being an incredible 16 points clear of fierce city rivals Hibs in sixth position.

Hearts are on course to qualify for Europe this term and will hope to continue their impressive form under manager Steven Naismith during the second half of the season.

Increasing the squad depth is paramount to the Jam Tarts’ hopes of success and fans could be treated to a double signing before deadline day.

Edinburgh Evening News has revealed that Yan Dhanda has agreed a pre-contract move to Hearts from Ross County and has an outside chance of joining the Tynecastle club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder successfully negotiated terms on a long-term deal which begins in the summer, upon the expiration of his contract at County.

With that deal already in place, it is suspected that Hearts will push to get the player to the Scottish Capital this month so that he can link up with his new teammates as early as possible.

Edinburgh Evening News, however, understand that a potential barrier in this move could be Ross County’s reluctance to part with a player during a relegation battle. Furthermore, Hearts would not want to pay over the odds for a player who they have already agreed to permanently sign on a free in the summer.

Nasmith’s late winter business does not stop there and reports from Edinburgh Evening News also confirm that Livingston defender James Penrice could be on his way to Tynecastle in a similar deal upon the expiration of his contract.

The outlet understands that Hearts are in the market for a left-sided full-back who can also operate as a wing-back and Penrice is a prominent target.