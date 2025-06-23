The Newcastle United interest in the Celtic man has been long standing

Newcastle United are said to be pondering a move for a Celtic player this summer.

The Hoops have a booming player trading model in place that has had them bank big profits on the likes of Matt O’Riley, Jota and Odsonne Edouard in recent years. Nicolas Kuhn could be the latest on that production line that despite inconsistences since joining from Rapid Vienna in 2024, has impressed overall, particularly in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side - who will face Celtic this pre season - are claimed to be admirers and The Chronicle suggest Newcastle United could make a cost effective move. It’s also stated that the winger’s future in Hoops is now not certain.

It’s stated: “The Magpies have taken a long hard look at Celtic star throughout the winter months with scouts making the journey to Scottish Premiership games last season to see Nicolas Kuhn. With his future looking uncertain Celtic have slapped a £15million price tag on the star this summer and there is already interest from RB Leipzig.

“As Newcastle assess other options on their shortlist, after being quoted a big price for Anthony Elanga, Kuhn could yet be an option for United. Anybody questioning whether Kuhn can do it on the big Premier League stage may note that he scored three goals and made on assist in the Champions League last season too.”

Celtic legend Chris Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column this week that he did not think the time was right for Kuhn to move on. He wrote: “There was a lot of talk of trouble with his teeth when Nicolas Kuhn arrived at Celtic and it was given as a reason for his slow start. Brendan Rodgers might need to get back on to his dentist because getting the winger playing with a smile on his face again should be the top priority right now – rather than considering pulling him out of the squad.

Chris Sutton gives Nicolas Kuhn verdict

“Chat about a potential £15m bid for the winger has led to some fans suggesting the club should cash in. There will be a time to sell Kuhn. But now is not the time. I have my doubts Celtic would get £15m for the German this summer, for a start. He struggled at first in Scotland as he struggled having lost weight with those dental problems.

“He was sensational in the first half of the season and looked a certainty to clean up the player of the year awards. Yet he did go off the boil a bit following the Bayern Munich game and it does pose questions about his consistency. Are teams going to cough up big money on the back of a spectacular six months? They might do, but I’m not so sure. Newcastle United were credited with interest back in January but I can’t see him shifting the likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.”