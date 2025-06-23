Former Celtic transfer target could join league rivals after social media blunder

Celtic have an important summer ahead of them on the recruitment front

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season. Brendan Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same again next time around. He will also want his team to make improved progress in Europe if they can.

The Hoops have the chance to bring in some new faces over the next couple of months. They could do with getting some fresh blood in to bolster their ranks. The Glasgow giants also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed to free up space and funds to pave the way for reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Celtic target Said Hamulic on Dundee United’s radar

Former Celtic target Said Hamulic is on the radar of Dundee United this summer. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who has six caps under his belt so far in his career, remains on the books of Toulouse. He joined the Ligue 1 side back in 2023 but was linked with the Hoops at the time.

Hamulic, 24, posted a ‘Said Hamulic, welcome to Celtic video’ highlights reel on his Instagram account, as per the Daily Record. However, it was removed shortly after. He then ended up going elsewhere and didn’t move to Celtic Park.

The forward hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to at Toulouse. He was loaned out in his first year to Vitesse to get some game time under his belt. The Holland-born man has since been shipped out by the French outfit to Lokomotiv Moscow and Widzew Lodz and his future is up in the air again now.

Will Celtic line up against Said Hamulic next season?

Celtic’s links to Hamulic two years ago didn’t lead to anything and his career hasn’t quite gone to plan since then. Nevertheless, he is still young and has time to make a name for himself in the game. Prior to joining Toulouse, he was hot property fired nine goals in 19 outings for Stal Mielec in Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Record, his proposed deal to Dundee United still has work to do on it. He touched down in London on Sunday with a view to travelling up to Scotland. However, talks are believed to have stalled. He needs a visa and a work permit to join the Europa Conference League outfit.

Their manager Jim Goodwin has said they are in the hunt for some signings. He said back in April: “We’ve had conversations with players since January – but we haven’t been able to over-commit to anything. Now that we do know (that top six is assured), those conversations will speed up a little bit and I hope we’ll get some clearer ideas of what is going to happen.

“We can sit down, look at what the budgets are going to look like and start having those conversations with players. We need to speak to the (current) players that we have here because they’re the most important ones to me. They’ve all been great for us as a club over the last couple of seasons and we need to be fair.”

He added: “Trying to get business done early is really important. We’ve already identified some really good talent. We’ve got a number of players out of contract and several loan players will be returning to their parent clubs. So, we’re going to have another big summer transfer window where we need to do a significant bit of business. That’s to make sure that we’re better than this season. That’s always the challenge; to improve, keep moving the bar and making progress. That’s what we need to do now.”