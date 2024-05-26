Celtic and Rangers' 2024/25 Scottish Premiership opponents confirmed as 12 team division list locked in
Celtic enjoyed a successful past season under Brendan Rodgers and won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.
They will be looking to retain their title once again in the next campaign. Rangers finished this past term in second and have a big summer ahead now as they look to pip their rivals to top spot next year.
Philippe Clement has the chance to add some signings to his squad over the next couple of months when the transfer window opens. In the meantime, here is a look at all the teams who are now locked in for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign…
1. Aberdeen
2. Celtic
3. Dundee
4. Dundee United
5. Hearts
6. Hibernian
7. Kilmarnock
8. Motherwell
9. Rangers
10. Ross County
11. St Johnstone
12. St Mirren
Celtic and Rangers have been joined by Dundee United in the top flight again. They stormed to the Scottish Championship title under the guidance of Jim Goodwin following their relegation last year. Ross County have also secured their place in the division again after beating Raith Rovers of the second tier in the Premiership play-offs over two legs.
Hearts came 3rd behind Celtic and Rangers last season and they will be looking to compete at the top end of the table next time around. Their Edinburgh rivals Hibs will have a new manager at the helm following their decision to part ways with Nick Montgomery.
Elsewhere, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee will all be looking to have another successful campaign.
Aberdeen have Jimmy Thelin coming in as their boss and he will be eager to show what he is all about, whilst Motherwell and St Johnstone won’t want to be at the bottom end of the division again. Clubs will have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer with some additions.
