Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

A look at who Celtic and Rangers will be playing next season as they look to battle it out for the title again

Celtic enjoyed a successful past season under Brendan Rodgers and won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

They will be looking to retain their title once again in the next campaign. Rangers finished this past term in second and have a big summer ahead now as they look to pip their rivals to top spot next year.

Philippe Clement has the chance to add some signings to his squad over the next couple of months when the transfer window opens. In the meantime, here is a look at all the teams who are now locked in for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign…

1. Aberdeen

2. Celtic

3. Dundee

4. Dundee United

5. Hearts

6. Hibernian

7. Kilmarnock

8. Motherwell

9. Rangers

10. Ross County

11. St Johnstone

12. St Mirren

Celtic and Rangers have been joined by Dundee United in the top flight again. They stormed to the Scottish Championship title under the guidance of Jim Goodwin following their relegation last year. Ross County have also secured their place in the division again after beating Raith Rovers of the second tier in the Premiership play-offs over two legs.

Hearts came 3rd behind Celtic and Rangers last season and they will be looking to compete at the top end of the table next time around. Their Edinburgh rivals Hibs will have a new manager at the helm following their decision to part ways with Nick Montgomery.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee will all be looking to have another successful campaign.

