Celtic and Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks

Celtic drew 3-3 away at Dundee on Tuesday night in their latest Scottish Premiership side. The Hoops managed to strike late against Tony Docherty’s side to earn a point.

Rangers remain in 2nd place in the table behind their rivals. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Aston Villa in contract discussions with Celtic target Louie Barry

Aston Villa are in ‘talks’ with Louie Barry over a new contract amid interest from Celtic, as per a report by Football Insider. The Hoops have been linked with a move for the winger this winter.

Barry, who is 21-years-old, has recently returned to Villa Park following his impressive spell at Stockport County. His current club are now weighing up what to do next with him before the deadline.

Celtic could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options. If they were able to lure him up to Glasgow, he would give them more competition and depth on the wing as they chase down another title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.

Barry had spells at West Brom and Barcelona before joining Aston Villa in 2020. He has since played once for the first-team of the Premier League outfit and has been loaned out to Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Salford City in the past to get some experience.

Stockport came calling in 2023 and he helped them gain promotion from League Two last year before moving back for a second stint. He fired a combined 25 goals during his time at Edgeley Park, 15 of which came during the first-half of this campaign.

Rangers target Joe Gelhardt joins Hull City

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported in late November that Rangers were keen on Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. He was believed to have been identified by Philippe Clement as a possible addition.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, he has joined fellow Championship side Hull City on loan until the end of this term. He has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by Daniel Farke to get some more game time and the Tigers have won the race for his signature.

After securing his switch to the MKM Stadium, the former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland man has said: “It’s a happy moment for me. I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.

“I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind. My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games.

“Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend. That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back.”