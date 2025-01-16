Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news for Thursday.

Celtic dropped points for the fourth time this season in their latest Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee. In a six-goal thriller at Dens Park, the Hoops snagged a point after a competitive back-and-forth between the two sides ended with Arne Engels wounding the Dark Blues with a stoppage time penalty.

Dundee has also held Rangers to a 1-1 draw earlier this month but Philippe Clement’s side have since bounced back with consecutive victories. After beating St Johnstone, the Gers romped to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen, to put further daylight between them and the now struggling Dons.

We have now passed the two-week mark in the January transfer window and there’s been plenty to dissect so far. Let’s take a look at some of the latest reports for Celtic and Rangers as the Glasgow powerhouses browse the winter market.

Celtic eye move for exciting winger

As Celtic look to bolster their options in attack, they have found themselves linked with a rapidly rising star in Europe. According to Record Sport, the Hoops are ‘considering a move’ for Zeidane Inoussa of BK Häcken, who has been with the Swedish outfit since February 2024.

The 22-year-old is regarded as ‘one of the best young attacking players in Sweden’. After coming through the youth ranks at Caen in France, he returned to home soil with former club Brommapojkarna before penning a deal with Häcken. Inoussa has contributed three goals and three assists in six UEFA Conference League appearances so far this season.

Brendan Rodgers has made a left-sided attacker one of his transfer priorities and the Sweden youth international has made it onto the shortlist. The Celtic boss is eager to bring in another option to support Daizen Maeda, especially given the ongoing rumours surrounding Luis Palma’s future. Inoussa is under contract with Häcken until 2027 and is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €3 million (£2.5m), but it’s highly likely the Gothenburg outfit will be holding out for a much larger sum.

Rangers ace makes January transfer admission

Robbie Fraser is enjoying his loan spell with Livingston after marking a milestone moment in his career. The defender earned his first start with a match-winning maiden senior goal during the Lions’ latest clash with Airdrieonians.

After discussing his performance and significant achievement, the 21-year-old delved into his reason for taking the loan move away from Ibrox.

“I had it in my head that I wanted more minutes but I didn’t go to my parent club and say I want minutes, I just kept chipping away and got a couple of opportunities,” a ‘buzzing’ Fraser said after the win. “The gaffer then contacted me and my agent and within a few days it was done quite quickly. I came in and met the gaffer, saw the facilities and was in training a couple of days later.

“Of course, it was great being involved at Rangers, I had some huge minutes which I’m very proud of and very grateful for but I’ve come here to try to rack up games and really show what I’m about. I want to show that I’m more than capable of stepping in at Rangers when I go back.

“I’ve got five months now to really show all the qualities I have and hopefully the club see that but I can just focus on trying to do my best in training and games.”