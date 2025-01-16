Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers star has made a shock transfer exit confession.

Cyriel Dessers says there’s only certain clubs that will be able to afford him as he talks his Rangers future.

The striker came off the bench to score in a 3-0 Premiership win vs Aberdeen on Wednesday. Minutes as a whole have been limited of late though as Hamza Igamane holds down the sole striker role in boss Philippe Clement’s 4-3-3 style system.

That has prompted exit speculation surrounding the striker, who has held nothing back on his future. He says that the price on his head means only a few teams will be able to meet the financial demands but right now, Dessers still likes being at Rangers.

Speaking to Voetbal International, he said: “Last month, I lost my starting position. The boy who is playing now is also a good striker [Igamane], he also scores. I try to support and help him, because I want the team to win, but it is difficult. I don’t know what my perspective is now.

“I can imagine that Rangers may now want to earn something from me. But January is a difficult window. Clubs that are doing well probably also have a striker who is performing well. And few clubs that need goals will immediately have the millions ready. It’s just a matter of waiting.

“I’m at a wonderful club, but I’m 30 years old and want to play every week. Preferably at Rangers. If there are different feelings about it internally, then we have to talk. I do have a certain price and there are only a few clubs that can afford that. In any case, I want to be in a serious competition for prizes. The fire is still burning.”