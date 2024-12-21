Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers move into second in the Scottish Premiership after their win over Dundee.

Rangers kept their winning run in the Scottish Premiership ticking over on Saturday with a slim 1-0 victory over Dundee. The Dark Blues travelled to Ibrox hoping to get back on track after previously losing 2-0 to Hearts, but their journey would spell a second consecutive away defeat.

It was a milestone afternoon for Rangers as they marked 125 years of playing at their iconic stadium. While the narrow scoreline may have been a modest way of celebrating the occasion, there is more for the players and fans to be excited about.

Václav Černý scored his tenth goal of the campaign, and the only goal of the match to send Rangers up to second in the table. Philippe Clement’s side have leapfrogged Aberdeen, who were handed a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hibs, who only recently moved away from the bottom of the table.

The low-key win has delivered an important three points to the Glashow side, but Rangers were denied by the woodwork numerous times throughout the clash. The Light Blues could have enjoyed a bigger scoreline, as they had a total of 21 attempts, four shots on target, but only one chance actually in the goal.

The missed opportunities are something Kris Boyd feels Clement will be disappointed with as they head into the Christmas break.

“I think it was important for Rangers to carry on with their league form and they were able to get the three points. But Philippe Clement will be disappointed with the amount of chances that they created and they failed to kill the game off earlier. They were holding on towards the end. There was a couple of opportunities for Dundee,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“The game should have really been out of sight. Obviously Černý got the goal just after half-time, it was a great pass from Danilo through and Černý goes around [Trevor] Carson and rolls it into the back of the net. But Philippe Clement will have been looking for a more convincing victory.”

Indeed, Rangers have enjoyed much stronger score-lines so far this season, including the 6-0 demolition of Kilmarnock at the start of the month. However, after slipping significantly behind rivals Celtic, Clement’s focus is on making up as much ground as possible between now and the end of the season.

The Hoops are still to play their match this weekend. They will take on Dundee United on Sunday as they look to continue their unbeaten streak of 14 wins and just one draw.