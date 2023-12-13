Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Dutch outfit at Parkhead

Celtic head into their final Champions League group stage match of the season against Feyenoord knowing their European fate has already been sealed - but manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his side round off their campaign on a winning note.

The Hoops will finish bottom in Group C behind the Eredivisie side regardless of the score when they visit Parkhead on Wednesday night, but one remaining incentive for the Scottish champions is to pick up a long overdue three points to better their tally set in the club's two previous group stages campaigns at Europe's top table.

A 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam was followed by a home loss to Lazio. A spirited 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid offered Celtic some momentum but successive away defeats to the Spaniards and Lazio ended their hopes of progression in the competition.

Despite their early exit, Rodgers is still upbeat his players can breach the "barrier" in Europe when they conclude their campaign, admitting "it's the very reason I came back here. I came back to lead the club domestically to hopefully continued success and also in to Europe, where we want to break this barrier and bridge the gap, which is a really tough challenge."

Rodgers has made TWO changes to his starting line-up from the team that suffered a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at Rugby Park on Sunday. Centre-back Stephen Welsh is brought in from cold storage to replace Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips, while Kyogo Furuhashi returns to the XI in place of Oh Hyeon-gyu.

17-year-old defender Mitchel Frame is included among the substitutes for a second consecutive Champions League match, while Gustaf Lagerbielke also named on the bench. Hoops trio Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate are on the comeback trail and could be back in contention over the coming weeks, but winger Liel Abada remains short of fitness after returning to training.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for this evening's UEFA Champions League group stage clash in Glasgow's East End...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Tomoki Iwata, Callum McGregor (c), Matt O'Riley; Mikey Johnston, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Mitchel Frame.

Feyenoord starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Justin Biljow; Lutsharel Geertruida (C), Thomas Beelen, David Hancko, Quilindschy Hartman, Ramiz Zerrouki, Quinten Timber; Calvin Stengs, Igor Paixao, Santiago Gimenez; Luka Ivanusec.

And the bench...