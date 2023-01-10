Both Glasgow clubs are preparing for trips to Hampden Park as Celtic face Kilmarnock and Rangers take on Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The January transfer window has been open for ten days now and both Celtic and Rangers have been keeping themselves busy behind the scenes as they look to get deals done.

On the pitch, both sides are preparing for a big weekend as the Scottish League Cup reaches the semi-final stage with the Hoops taking on Kilmarnock and Michael Beale’s side facing Aberdeen both at Hampden Park. In the Scottish Premiership there is currently a nine point gap between the two rivals, with Celtic sitting top of the table, meaning it could be a crucial month of recruitment if the Ibrox club are going to have any hope of catching Ange Postecoglou’s side. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday, January 10:

Advertisement

Celtic set to cash in and make transfer profit on Giorgos Giakoumakis

Per The Scottish Sun, Celtic are set to cash in on striker Giorgos Giakoumakis in a deal worth up to £8million. That is three times what the Greek forward cost the club in 2021 meaning they would bank a significant profit. It is reported by the tabloid title that Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds lead the race to sign the Greek ace, with clubs from five other countries in the frame.

It is also reported that Italians Sampdoria are one of the teams who are keen to land the forward and would seek an initial loan deal with a view to buying him permanently in the summer if they avoid relegation from Serie A. Teams from Russia, Germany, USA and the Middle East have also apparently made their interest known.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers make decision over Rabbi Matondo January loan deal

Per a report from Football Scotland, Rangers have no plans to send Rabbi Matondo out on loan this month. The Welsh international has failed to make the match day squad for the Gers’ past two fixtures but will stay put at Ibrox this transfer window despite clubs ‘sniffing around’.