Celtic vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, team news, managers’ thoughts & highlights details

Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Kilmarnock on Saturday in the first match of a double-header against the Ayrshire side ahead of next weekend’s League Cup semi-final.

The Scottish champions are aiming to maintain their impressive domestic form and with the Scottish Premiership title in their sights once again, Ange Postecoglou’s men will be looking to keep rivals Rangers at arms length between now and the end of the season.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s late equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for the Hoops at Ibrox on Monday to keep his team mates nine points clear at the top of the table and they could briefly move twelve points clear at the summit due to Rangers not being in action until 24 hours later.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi runs to grab the ball after scoring his team's late equaliser at Ibrox.

Killie arrive at Celtic Park unbeaten in their last three matches and sit ninth in the table. Derek McInnes’ side have turned a corner since returning from the World Cup break as they look to ease their relegation worries.

However, they could not take advantage of Ethan Erhahon’s early red card following a goalless draw with St Mirren earlier this week and will be huge underdogs to claim a shock victory.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if youwon’t be at Parkhead...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Kilmarnock (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 7th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/12 | Draw 11/1 | Kilmarnock 22/1 (*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

BBC Scotland will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Sean Carr and Andy Milne, with Peter Stuart named as the fourth official. Kevin Clancy is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor faces at least two weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, which forced him off in the first-half of the Glasgow Derby with Rangers on Monday.

The Scotland international aggrivated the problem he had experienced in a previous match and Postecoglou confirmed he will spend a brief stint on the treatment table. He said: “Greg has got a slight hamstring (injury) so we got a scan. It’s not too serious but he will definitely miss a couple of weeks.”

David Turnbull is in contention after serving his two-match suspension following his dismissal against St Johnstone on Christmas Eve. Sead Haksabanovic (foot), Anthony Ralston (back), Stephen Welsh (niggle) and James McCarthy (hamstring) are all still nursing knocks. Postecoglou added: “In terms of the ones returning, they are all closer but none are available for Saturday.”

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty is serving the last of his 10-game suspension after being cited by the SFA’s compliance officer for sectarian comments made in September. Jeriel Dorsett (knock) and Innes Cameron (hamstring) are both injury doubts, while Deji Satona has returned to France after his loan spell was cut short.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes a training session on Friday ahead of the match against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou insists his sole focus remain on his team’s performances as he dismissed chat around points tallies in the wake of their 2-2 draw with Rangers. He told the club’s website: “It would be widely hypocritical of me to have any different view to last year when we were behind by a fair way.

“I remember at the time being pretty strong in thinking it was irrelevant - point gaps are irrelevant until it’s decided. What’s important is that you continue to perform and continue to win games of football and if you do that you don’t have to worry about what anyone else is doing because it’s out of your control anyway.

“The only control that we have is how we perform in our games. There are 18 games to go, rough maths that’s 54 points and our target is 54 points and if we get that we don’t need to worry about anything else.”

Celtic ran out 5-0 winners at Rugby Park in the previous meeting against Kilmarnock earlier this season and Postecoglou added: “We played well that day but Derek McInnes has solidified them since then and become more structured and when you come up as a team it’s hard in the early stages.

“They are more consistent and it will be a tough test and it comes down to us making sure both our tempo and intensity is there and we put them under pressure for 95 minutes of the game. That’s still the key cornerstone to our success.”

Derek McInnes:

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Asked about whether he felt playing Celtic in the league match seven days before facing the same opposition in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden park was an advantage to his side, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes said: “I don’t see it any way. We’ve earned the right to be there after beating Hearts but that is a separate game, one where we’ve got a real chanc eto get the club to a final and we’ll look to try and make the most of that.

“This is league business first and it’s still a game we want to try and win. You can always make up points in the league as you go along. The fact we’ve then got to face Rangers on the back of two Celtic games is probably a reward for the team coming up from the Championship.

”We were playing game this time last year against teams like Queen of the South, no disrespect to them or other teams. We’ve not got a chance to take the supporters and players to Celtic Park and Hampden. It will be a real test, we’ll find out a lot about the players and where we are after these games.”

He added: “We’re not favourites for these run of games but we’ve got the potential to get positive results and hopefully that comes tomorrow. We’ve looked at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent. It’s my job to make sure the players are tactically and physically ready.