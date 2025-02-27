Versatile defender/midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp joined Celtic on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace on Deadline Day in January

Celtic have been urged to break their recruitment mould and make Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp a summer priority for manager Brendan Rodgers.

A deadline day arrival from Selhurst Park last month, the versatile defender/midfielder penned a six-month deal until the end of the season with a view to assessing his situation in the summer.

The Hoops are edging closer to retaining the Scottish Premiership title and remain on course to complete a domestic treble, while planning for next season is already underway in the background.

Following a lacklustre January transfer window in terms of strengthening his squad, Rodgers will hope he receives greater financial backing in the summer as he looks to build in Celtic’s progress in Europe this term. And ex-Scotland international James McFadden believes Schlupp is the type of player they must attempt to tie down on a permanent deal.

That’s despite the return of Arsenal outcast and former fans’ favourite Kieran Tierney, who has agreed a pre-contract to head back to his boyhood club. And with fellow left-back Greg Taylor yet to sign a new contract with his deal set to expire, it leaves Rodgers short in that department.

While 32-year-old Schlupp is ‘not the usual model’ for Celtic due to his age, McFadden suggests that bringing him in on loan gives the club’s hierarchy a chance to see what impact he can make first-hand.

Discussing Schlupp’s start to life in Glasgow, McFadden said on Sky Sports: “I think he has done well so far. It’s not the usual model (to sign players of his age), but I would imagine given that Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract, maybe that’s the first port of call, in terms of strengthening that area and bringing in a bit of competition for Greg Taylor.

“When that potential wasn’t possible, then Schlupp is an experienced player. Sometimes you need players that are ready to play. He certainly has been that. I thought he was excellent against Bayern Munich away. Defensively very good. He is known for being more attacking.

“I think you have to (sign him). You have got him there. He is playing games. You have to see what level he is at. Greg Taylor is out of contract in the summer. We don’t know what’s happening with that.

“Kieran Tierney is obviously going to come in. You can never not have enough good players. He has certainly shown that he is a very good player. I know he is 32. But I think he has shown that he is more than capable.”

Schlupp will be the first to admit he still isn’t at his sharpest having spent the first half of the season on the fringes of the Palace first-team.

However, his performance over both legs of Celtic’s Champions League play-off tie against Bayern Munich star and former teammate Michael Olise offered fans a glimpse at what he is capable of producing.

Schlupp will benefit from a full pre-season under his belt, but McFadden reckons he will be remaining tight-lipped over his future and where he will be playing his football next term.

He added: “He won’t speak about what he wants to do for next season, but certainly, the club will be looking at it thinking ‘this could be good business’. He is there. You can watch him every day in training. What his character is like. You hear that all the time.”