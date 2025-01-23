Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two major Celtic transfer rumours have exploded in the late night of Wednesday.

A Celtic transfer door has been left ajar after major rumours that a key star could be on his way out - with a hero returning.

One mere hour or so after Brendan Rodgers’ side clinched Champions League progress to the league phase with a 1-0 win over Young Boys, talk emerged over Kyogo making a swift exit following it. It has been reported by Sky, after initial reports in France, he is in ‘advanced’ talks with Ligue 1 club Rennes.

The Japanese striker has turned into a club hero since arriving in summer 2021 under Ange Postecoglou. Such has his impact been that he is often stoked the fires of debate over whether or not he is the best striker to have pulled on the Celtic jersey since Henrik Larsson.

Now 30, “It's believed Kyogo would welcome the chance to join a club in one of Europe's top five leagues, despite Celtic's progression to the Champions League knockouts” as per the reporting. But that wasn’t the only bomb for Celtic fans to take note of.

In the same report, it is noted that “the possibility of Jota returning to Glasgow also being discussed separately.” He left Celtic for Al Ittihad in 2023 in a £25m deal but his move to Saudi Arabia didn’t work out and moving to France hasn’t been a total success either, but his two years in Glasgow between 2021-2023 made him a club hero laden with five trophies.

What Kyogo’s exit could do is open up the chance of signing a long-awaited target Mathias Kvistgaarden. The Bronbdy striker has been on the radar at Celtic for 18 months but with Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny now in and around the Hoops squad, the room for a fourth senior striker has been slim.

It was claimed by the Express earlier this month that the Premiership champions have “made contact with Mathias Kvistgaarden's camp since the start of the January transfer window as Brendan Rodgers looks to spruce up his forward line.” That said, at the time, it added “the Hoops are unlikely to swoop for Kvistgaarden this winter unless Kyogo Furuhashi leaves the club.”

Now Kyogo could be on the move, it opens the door for Celtic to putting the wheels in motion to sign a long-term target they have craved. The club host Dundee at the weekend in the league before taking on Aston Villa in their final league phase game next week, with knockout football in the Champions League now a carrot they can dangle in front of targets.

Brondby’s director of football, Benjamin Schmedes, said recently: "We want to have a strong team, which means we want to hold on to our best players as we want to be successful at the end of the season and beyond. But you can't always control how much is happening, as you don't know which offers are coming in."