The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines with the new Scottish Premiership season set to kick off this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, with both managers applying the finishing touches to their preparations.

The Hoops are back in friendly action this evening when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Parkhead fas part of James Forrest’s testimonial match, while the Light Blueshave a full week of training before opening their league campaign against Kilmarnock. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 1:

Aberdeen hold ‘conversations’ with Celtic for defender

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic defender Liam Scales could be on his way back to Aberdeen after Brendan Rodgers confirmed he’s held talks with Dons manager Barry Robson over a potential return to the North East this summer.

Liam Scales in action for Celtic

The Hoops boss admits he’s a big admirer of the 24-year-old centre-back, who started last Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Premier League outfit Wolves in Dublin and earned praise for his performance.

However, his future at Parkhead remains unclear with the Dons keen to take Scales back at Pittodrie after the Republic of Ireland international’s successful loan spell last season, where he helped the club secure a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers acknowledged the importance of having a strong first-team squad at his disposal amid injury concerns ahead of the new season, meaning Scales could still be retained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the player’s situation, Rodgers stated: “Liam’s excellent and I really like him. He’s an intelligent boy. He’s come over, obviously gone out to Aberdeen on loan and done really well. He’ll be at an age where he’ll want to play. I just think you need to have a strong squad. You have to make sure you have the depth there.

“I would think Aberdeen are keen to have him back. I’ve obviously had a couple of conversations with Barry, but we’re in no rush. I’ll just assess it and see where it is. We’ll take from there.”

Rangers attacker fuels transfer exit rumours

Fashion Sakala has dropped a major hint that he could soon be leaving Rangers after posting an image of himself waving to fans at Ibrox on Instagram, prompting fans to question his future.

The Zambian international reportedly turned down an offer to move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Fayha earlier this month and has been handed regular game time during pre-season by Michael Beale as part of his revamped squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, supporters were quick to react to the social media post last night, with one fan asking “Is he saying goodbye?” Another commented “Was thinking the same.” A third person questioned: “A random picture of him last season waving, could it be a sign he’s off?”

It was claimed the versatile 26-year-old forward wanted to stay in Govan to fight for his place in the starting XI, but the recent arrivals of Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Danilo could limit his game time this season.