The former Light Blues skipper will step into a coaching capacity after deciding to hang up his boots.

Rangers fans have paid tribute to former captain Lee Wallace after his decision to retire from professional football at the age of 35 to embark on a coaching career.

The ex-Scotland defender has been without a club since leaving English Championship side Queens’ Park Rangers at the end of last season and has now decided to hang up his boots.

Wallace followed ex-Ibrox boss Mark Warburton to the west London club in June 2019 but departed in May before former Gers first-team coach Michael Beale took over at Loftus Road.

Lee Wallace celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Scottish Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium

His coaching ambitions were revealed by wife Steph on her Twitter account.

Posting images of Wallace in action for Scotland, Hearts, Rangers and QPR, she wrote: “475 professional club appearances, 30 career goals, 10 Scotland Caps. Not bad for a young boy from Carrick Knowe!

“We are all so proud and enjoying having you home for a much deserved break and family time before the next step into coaching when the time is right.”

Wallace has already began his coaching badges, previously helping out at East of Scotland side Tynecastle and with Kelty Hearts under-20s side.

Signed from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts for £1.5million by Ally McCoist in 2011, Wallace stuck by Rangers through their turbulent years as the club entered financial difficulties and went into liquidation in October 2012.

He was one of the few established first-team stars who remained at the club right through until their return to the top-flight, lifting the Third Division title, League One, Scottish Challenge Cup and captaining the team to the Championship trophy during the 2015/16 season.

Capped 10 times for the national side, Wallace featured just twice under Steven Gerrard before heading south of the border after falling out of favour in Govan.

He was involved in a furious dressing room bust-up with Gers caretaker manager Graeme Murty following their 4-0 loss to rivals Celtic in the 2018 Scottish Cup semi-final.

However, many supporters responded to the Twitter announcement and thanked Wallace - 250 appearances for Rangers - for standing by the club during a difficult period.

@EastDurhamLoyal wrote: “He stood by us when others walked, that will never be forgotten”, while @G_mac777 stated: “Still captain in my eyes and always welcome at Ibrox.”

@JUDSTER53 commented: “His only crime was loyalty. Our captain our leader. Should never be forgotten what this man done for our club. We will probably never come across another player at Ibrox who was as loyal to the club as him... legend. Good luck.”

@craig_m0808 said: “Was a fantastic servant to Rangers and his sacrifice won’t be forgotten. Deserved a better send off than he got.”

GlasgowWorldtakes a look at some of his career highlights in a Light Blues jersey...

Champions League debut (July 2011)

The Rangers team which started the Ibrox club's last Champions League qualifier agains Malmo in 2011. Back row from left: Allan McGregor, Maurice Edu, Madjid Bougherra, Lee Wallace, David Weir and Lee McCulloch. Front row from left: Sasa Papac, Stevn Davis, Steven Naismith, Steven Whittaker, and Nikica Jelavic. (Photo by Bill Murray/SNS Group).

Just six days after joining the club on a five-year deal, Wallace made his Rangers debut in the 1-0 first-leg defeat to Swedish outfit Malmo in a Champions League qualifier.

Nine-man Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw during a bad-tempered second leg encounter in Sweden as the club dropped into the final round of Europa League qualifying.

Old Firm debut goal (March 2012)

Lee Wallace scores his team’s third goal during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 25, 2012

The left-back scored just his second goal for the club - his first in an Old Firm derby against Celtic - during a 3-2 victory at Ibrox Stadium.

Wallace thought he had scored on his debut in the battle of the two Glasgow giants three months previously but the goal was not given as the ball was judged not to have crossed the line.

Appointed club captain (August 2015)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace will feel he deserved a place in one of the two squads. Picture: SNS

Following the liquidation of The Rangers Football Club plc, Wallace was one of a small number of players who decided to transfer his contract to the new company despite transfer speculation with Nottingham Forest and West Ham United creditied with an interest.

He assumed the captain’s armband following Lee McCulloch’s exit in July 2015 and was later named club captain on a permanent basis by new manager Mark Warburton after replacing Stuart McCall in the Ibrox hotseat.

Scottish Challenge Cup (2015/16)

Lee Wallace holds the trophy during the Petrofac Training Cup Final between Rangers and Peterhead at Hampden Park on April 10, 2016

Wallace led his team mates out at Hampden Park during the 2016 Petrofac Cup Final against Peterhead in front of a crowd of 48,000, a match in which Mark Warburton’s side emerged 4-0 winners.

An early own goal from Ally Gilchrist and a thunderous strike from James Tavernier put the Light Blues in a commanding lead, before Andy Halliday’s penalty and Kenny Miller’s tap-in made sure the club got their hands on the silverware at the fourth attempt.

Promotion back to the Scottish Premiership (2015/16)

Lee Wallace the Rangers Captain lifts the Scottish Championship Trophy at Ibrox Stadium

Wallace played an integral role in helping Rangers return to Scottish football’s top tier after another turbulent off-field campaign.