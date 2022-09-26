The international break comes to an end after Scotland face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday and the Scottish Premiership gets back underway this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will return to action this weekend once the international window concludes and domestic football once again takes centre stage.

The break in play has not only seen Scotland win two games from two at Hampden Park but also given clubs the chance to evaluate their squad options.

Meanwhile, the pundits have been busy giving their opinions as the January transfer window draws closer and closer.

With Rangers travelling to Hearts on Saturday and Celtic set to host Motherwell, here are the latest transfer news stories for both clubs making headlines on Monday:

Rangers plan to sell Glen Kamara after ‘agreement’ reached

According to Football Insider, Rangers are willing to sell Glen Kamara in January after talks over a late-summer move to Ligue 1 side Nice collapsed.

The French club tried to push through a deal for the Finland international on deadline day but couldn’t get it over the line on time.

The Ibrox side are said to need to raise funds in order to strengthen their squad in other areas and could let Kamara, who has not been a regular starter this season, leave for a deal in the region of £10 million plus add ons.

Kamara signed a four year deal last summer and reportedly had interest from the English Premier League over the summer which may emerge once again in January.

Postecoglou to Leicester City a “non-starter” says Dalglish

Celtic and Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has had his say on the rumours linking the Hoops manager to the Leicester City job.

Brendan Rodgers, who left Celtic to take up the position himself, is thought to be on the verge of the sack after the Foxes poor start to the season and the Australian coach is one man that many believe could be the ideal replacement.

Writing in his Sunday Post column, Dalglish said: “Now he is still being mentioned in England as a contender for the Leicester City job, should there be a parting of the ways with Brendan Rodgers.

“For me, though, that is a non-starter. Why would Ange want to leave Celtic to go there?

“Why would he leave a Champions League club for a team that may well end up fighting a relegation battle in the Premier League?