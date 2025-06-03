Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Celtic transfer business including an ex-player’s Everton links.

Celtic are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season after a positive campaign in the Premiership and abroad.

The Hoops clinched a domestic double with title glory and the Premier Sports Cup while also achieving progress in the Champions League. They are now looking to advance on the continent again and to do that, reinforcements will be needed if they want to make the league phase and beyond at UEFA’s top table.

Rumours are out in force including one ex star’s possible Everton switch and big budget backing for boss Brendan Rodgers. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Celtic transfer business.

Everton update on Ben Doak pursuit

Scotland international Ben Doak remains a what could have been story for Celtic fans who have watched his career with interest since leaving the club in 2022 for Liverpool. He has played at senior level for the Reds and impressed out on loan at Middlesbrough, now a target for a controversial switch to Everton. David Moyes has also been linked with a deal for Matt O’Riley, who left Celtic last year.

Few have dared to cross the Merseyside divide but the Mirror claim that Liverpool will only contemplate a permanent deal rather than a loan, in their latest update on the situation. On his move to Boro last year, the ex Celtic talent said: "I had a few clubs with eyes on me. The club helped me pick as well, and I watched a few Boro games, and I knew a few of the lads here. I didn't think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially to be honest, the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side and the team just naturally caters to my game.

"The club (Liverpool) helps you narrow it down, then you speak to the gaffers, and then just pick the team that takes your fancy and Arne Slot obviously approved of the choice. He said Michael's [Carrick] team plays really good football, he's got the team playing really well."

Brendan Rodgers set for big Celtic transfer budget

Former scout Mick Brown believes the Celtic board will arm Rodgers with a major transfer budget. An established talent spotter south of the border, he says defeat in the Scottish Cup final will only fuel desire to make sure the Irishman is equipped to compete on four fronts, three of which they will be favourites for silverware in. He told Football Insider: “The cup final defeat was a bit of kick up the backside.

“They’re the dominant team in Scotland at the moment and have been for so long, so it’s easy to take your eye off the ball in that situation. Rangers have been so far off, Celtic have hardly had to get their coats off. They’ve recruited well in the past, they’ve got a good scouting network, and they’re going to need to use it again to strengthen this squad. As good as they’ve been, I think they lack those stellar players they’ve had in the past.

“There’s been some talk about the manager’s future as well, and I’m sure he expects to be backed. The board have to show that they’re behind him and they share his ambitions. So I think they’ll be prepared to spend big this summer, it’s something they have to do because otherwise they risk that gap closing.”

Former striker on the move

Patryk Kilmala is on the move again to his fourth continent, the former Celtic striker this time heading for South Korea with FC Seoul. His move to Asia sees him link up with ex Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and former Man Utd star Jesse Lingard who are both at the club. Klimala’s career since leaving Celtic has been well travelled, moving to America at New York Red Bulls then to Israel with Hapoel Be’er Sheva. back to Poland with Slask Wroclaw then on loan to Australia with Sydney FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmala said: "I feel good about joining Seoul. I know well that the club I came to is a big club, and that is why I want to achieve a lot here. Rather than a specific goal, I only think about playing for Seoul. Personal records are only secondary. I think the most important thing is the team called Seoul.”