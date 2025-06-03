Celtic are in the market to sign a highly-rated League One prospect it has been claimed

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have tabled an offer to sign in-demand Peterborough United star this summer, it’s been claimed, and it could become a double swoop.

Football League World claims the Posh were already mulling over a £1m approach from Premier League side Fulham for in-demand left-back Harley Mills when Celtic joined the race to sign the teenager with an offer of their own. Celtic are expected to re-sign Kieran Tierne y from Arsenal this summer in a sentimental signing which comes six years after the Parkhead academy graduate’s departure from Glasgow.

However, with Greg Taylor set to become a free agent this summer and Jeffrey Schlupp returning to Crystal Palace after his six month loan spell, it’s suspected that the Hoops will be in the market for a left-sided defender to provide competition to Tierney both domestically and in the Champions League.

Celtic make approach to sign Harley Mills

Celtic have joined Premier League side Fulham in the battle to sign Peterborough wonderkid Harley Mills. It’s not specified how much Celtic have offered for the youngster but it’s expected to be in a similar region to Fulham’s £1m opening bid. Mills spent nine years of his career on the books of Aston Villa from 2012 to 2021 before signing his first professional contract with Peterborough United.

The defender, who was reportedly a target for Crystal Palace at the time, made two appearances in the 2023/24 season which both came in the EFL Trophy, before completing a loan move to London-based side Enfield Town in the Conference South at the start of last season.

Mills, who can play both as a left-back and as a central midfielder, racked up eight appearances during his loan spell before being recalled to play for a Peterborough side that were battling to avoid relegation to League Two.

The teenager impressed last term with two goals and two assists in 25 appearances, while notably following in the footsteps of Harrison Burrows by scoring in the EFL Trophy final as the Posh won the competition for a second year in a row with a shock 2-0 triumph over runaway third tier leaders Birmingham City.

Mills is viewed as Burrows’ long-term successor after the £3m defender’s stellar start to life at Sheffield United and many inside the club are thought to want to let the defender stay at the Weston Holmes Stadium for at least another year to aid the club’s push for a play-off spot and also increase the youngster’s all-round value.

Celtic remain interested in star with 23 goal contributions

Celtic appear to have done plenty of scouting at the Weston Homes Stadium in recent months and are widely thought to be interested in Mills’ teammate, forward Kwame Poku, after his brilliant campaign in the third-tier.

Poku has been in exceptional form for the Posh with 12 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances this term and has been one of the standout players of League One despite injury issues. Scouts from both Rangers and Celtic are thought to have been watching the 23-year-old closely throughout the season. Poku is now a free agent and is also attracting interest from Sheffield United in the Championship and Sunderland in the Premier League.