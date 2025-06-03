The striker has been called up by Denmark and is wanted by Celtic and West Ham United this transfer window.

A former star reckons that a Celtic and West Ham United transfer target is on a trajectory towards the footballing elite.

Mathias Kvistgaarden has been linked to Parkhead throughout the 24/25 season as they look for a striker in the upcoming summer window. The Danish forward has shone for Brondby and was rumoured to be in Celtic sights in January as they sought a replacement for Kyogo, but a deal was not agreed.

While the Daily Mail claim that boss Brendan Rodgers and co are still on the prowl, Premier League interest from West Ham United has now emerged. They claimed in late May that “it is understood that the Londoners have been tracking Kvistgaarden since the turn of the year and are could now be set to firm up their interest with a bid over the coming weeks.”

Celtic and West Ham United transfer target praised

Eintracht Frankfurt are also rumoured to want the forward who will cost in the region of £12m. Former Brondby star David Boysen - who had a trial at Celtic as a youth - has watched Kvistgaarden’s development and is steadfast in belief he has skills that can make him a top level forward.

He told the Daily Record: “He has everything that is needed – hard work, deep running, determination and hunger. He keeps going and going, and he tops that off by scoring the goals that a striker should score. Now he is among the top scorers, and if he can continue with that, it will be top level, and he has so many skills."

Former boss Niels Fredricksen wasn’t on the pulse when the forward broke through to his first team four years ago but says interest is not of surprise to him, as per the report. When Kvistgaarden made his way into the team back in 2022, Fredericksen said: “It was a big surprise for me. Kvistgaarden did significantly better than I would have dared to hope for. It was of course nice and fantastic, but that's what he has done. In the playoffs he proved to be our sharpest striker and will probably end up as our top scorer.”

Denmark international call-up

He continued: “I didn't see it coming, but hats off to Kvistgaarden. He's taken the Superliga by storm. He works really hard and is a tough striker to play against defenders. He has good finishing skills and a good head game, and we actually knew that. But he's taken the step very quickly and he's done it well. It's great.”

For now, the forward is relishing being called up to the Danish senior squad for the first time for games against Northern Ireland and Lithuania, where he links up with Hoops goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and ex Celtic star Matt O’Riley. He told Bold: “I was very surprised, but incredibly happy. I was a bit in shock afterwards. I've said many times now that I'm really looking forward to getting up there and meeting them all and getting to know a lot of new people and getting some better training. I'm really looking forward to it and dreaming about it. They are simply the best of the best that we have in the country. “