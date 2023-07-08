All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the pre-season begins to take shape.

Celtic and Rangers are already preparing for the new season with pre-season now underway.

Celtic will be hoping for more title success next season, dreaming of a repeat of what happened the last time Brendan Rodgers was in charge, with the former Leicester City boss returning ahead of the new season. As for Rangers, Michael Beale will be expected to lead his side to a better title challenge next season, while both teams will be looking for better runs in Europe.

As the warm-weather training takes hold, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Ndidi latest

Celtic have been linked with a move for Leicester star Wilfried Ndidi over recent days, but Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joeph is not convinced.

“I don’t believe Ndidi is a player Celtic are looking to sign in this window, certainly not one of the top targets or even middle-range targets at all,” Joseph told GiveMeSport.

“I’d be very surprised if he brings in anyone from Leicester, unless it’s someone perhaps from the younger teams or a player that’s shown potential in the younger age groups and breaking into the first team.”

Cifuentes price tag

Rangers now reportedly know how much they will have to pay to land LAFC star Jose Cifuentes.

According to The Sun, the Gers have been in talks with the MLS side for around a week up to this point, and they know they will have to pay around £1.2million to get their hands on the Ecuadorian.