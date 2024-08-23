Celtic submit transfer 'offer' for 19 year old Ligue 1 superstar

Celtic have an interest in Mahamadou Diawara. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic have put forth an offer for a young player at Lyon.

Celtic are looking to cap off the 2024 summer transfer window with a bang. It has been a relatively uneventful period of fans of the Hoops, especially so when compared to previous seasons, but they could have something up their sleeve before deadline day.

Recently, the Parkhead club have been linked with a move for 19-year-old Lyon midfielder Mahamadou Diawara - according to a recent report from the Daily Record, Celtic have put in an official transfer offer for the player.

It is unclear how much Lyon will demand for his signature - they are under no pressure to sell the player, as he is under contract with them until the summer of 2028. Despite this, Celtic are expecting some outgoings at the club in the coming days, which should give their transfer coffers a major boost.

Matt O’Riley could soon leave Celtic, with rumblings of his departure being prevalent at the moment - he has been heavily linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion.. As such, Diawara could prove to be an excellent long term replacement for the Danish international.

Furthermore, newly promoted Leicester City are thought to be interested in a move for Reo Hatate - if this proves to be the case, the Bhoys will need to line up some quality replacements in the middle of the park before it is too late.

Last season, Diawara made 19 appearances in all competitions for Lyon, scoring a single goal along the way. He was generally relegated to appearances from the bench, which is understandable when his age is taken into account.

Additionally, he has also won three caps on the international stage for France’s U19s team. He progressed through the youth ranks at PSG as a youngster, before making the jump to Lyon on a free transfer in 2023.