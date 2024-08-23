Abu Kamara is a Rangers transfer target | Getty Images

The Ibrox side are tracking the Norwich City ace but need to sell players before any transfer talks can take place

Rangers have conducted transfer business with Norwich City after raiding them for Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell in recent windows - now another Carrow Road talent has been added to their shortlist of attacking targets.

As Philippe Clement looks to strengthen in the wide areas before the window closes next week, it’s been reported south of the border that Canaries winger Abu Kamara is being tracked by Ibrox scouts as they consider a move for the 21-year-old.

Kamara, who impressed on loan for Portsmouth last season during their League One title-winning campaign, scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists in 52 appearances for Pompey and is viewed as a more affordable option should the Light Blues boss manage to shift a number of fringe men out the door in the coming days to fund any possible offer.

According to Football Scotland, the playmaker could be available for as little as £2million but any fee is likely to depend on movement in the opposite direction in Govan. Rangers also face competition from clubs in the Championship for Kamara, who has requested an exit from Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side this summer.

It’s believed that personal terms wouldn’t be an issue for the two-time England Under-20 international, who has struggled to make a senior breakthrough at the Norfolk club. He has had to be patient for first-team opportunities, with his only minutes coming off the bench in their opening league games so far this term. Although he did manage to get on the scoresheet in a 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Stevenage.

That could be enough to free up sufficient funds for Clement and Kamara could feature at the top of their list of targets should they pursue a move for a player with a point to prove. Discussing his attributes, Portsmouth assistant manager Jon Harley told The News last season: “Abs’ form recently has been outstanding. He’s such a great lad, he wants to learn and is really humble. The way we play, we want to try to isolate him one-v-one because, as a full-back myself, I would hate to play against him. I am sure every full-back would do in that position. He can go outside, he can come inside, and he has an end product now, which, credit to him, is something he’s really been working on. (His ruthlessness) has really improved as the season has progressed. He has been excellent and outstanding for us.”